The nerves are back.
So is the anticipation.
Much like high school students returning to area classrooms this week, high school sports is about to get real.
Like real busy.
Real competitive.
Real moments.
Real fun.
Yes, volleyball players will have to wear masks while they play this fall. Such is living and operating in a world where the COVID-19 pandemic is still out there.
But don’t think it’ll take away from the big-time performances area standouts like Tennessee commit Caroline Kerr from St. Thomas More or St. Joseph-Ogden four-year starter Kennedi Burnett will bring to the court. It won’t diminish the intensity of the Centennial-Champaign Central rivalry or make the Vermilion County Tournament bragging rights count any less.
The football helmets will shine brightly underneath the glow of the Friday night lights next week.
Some of the anticipated Week 1 matchups (thankfully high school football doesn’t resort to college football’s foolish marketing campaign of Week 0) include the return of the Cola Wars rivalry between Tuscola and Arcola (the Purple Riders host this year’s event), a cross-town rivalry game featuring Centennial at Urbana and future Illini running back Aidan Laughery and his Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates hosting perennial playoff contender Carlinville in a Saturday afternoon kickoff.
Yet this isn’t the greatest news concerning the start of nine high school sports in the area getting fully underway. The best news involves the return of a full postseason, with the IHSA planning to have state tournaments and state playoffs back in bloom come October and November after the postseason ended at the sectional level last fall for certain sports.
Memorial Stadium won’t get to host the eight state football championship games on Thanksgiving weekend (they’ll return in 2022 after DeKalb plays host to them this year), but the thrill of the postseason is still back.
All of the summer workouts, the offseason conditioning, the long bus rides, the long practices and the jam-packed days are rewarded when IHSA hardware is at stake.
Dave Remmert understands this concept.
The Monticello cross-country coach for both successful programs is eager for his runners to get another crack at the Detweiller Park course in Peoria come the first Saturday in November.
“The one item our team missed out on last school year was our normal meet schedule that included our regular meets but also a normal state series,” said Remmert, who has guided the Monticello boys’ program to Class 1A state titles in 2014 and 2019 and oversaw the Sages’ girls’ program finish second in state in 1A in 2019. “Going to areas of the state and courses we’d never been to before seemed a bit awkward, and I think we are all looking forward to a return to some sense of normalcy.”
Danville girls’ tennis coach Kathy Houpt echoes the sentiment.
The mother of former Danville basketball standouts Sean — now playing at Division II Florida Tech — and Erin — about to start her freshman season at Mercer this winter — has experienced first-hand what postseason exploits can bring not only to a program, but to a high school athlete.
“Going to the state tournament is a great experience for all of the players,” said Houpt, whose roster this season boasts three juniors in Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne, all of whom earned First Team News-Gazette All-Area honors and could make a run to state this fall. “We hope to get that chance this year. We are looking forward to playing a great regular season and taking as many girls as we can to state.”
So, get ready.
Area teams will try to end their seasons in a few months in DeKalb (football), Normal (volleyball), East Peoria and Hoffman Estates (boys’ soccer), Bloomington and Normal (boys’ golf), Decatur (girls’ golf), Peoria (cross-country), the Chicago suburbs (girls’ tennis) and Westmont (girls’ swimming and diving) to cap their seasons with state glory.
It’s been a long time coming.
Let’s enjoy the nerves. The anticipation. The highs. The lows. The tough moments. The rewarding highlights.
School is back in session. And so are high school sports.