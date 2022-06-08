MAHOMET — Matt Hensley was at his office inside Mahomet-Seymour High School on Tuesday morning.
Normally, at this juncture on the calendar, the veteran athletic director of the Bulldogs is focused on how M-S sports teams are handling their various summer camps and workouts, with an eye on planning to the future.
Cleaning up loose ends, essentially, with the building mostly vacant of the almost 1,000 students who crowd the hallways from mid-August until late May.
Except Hensley has other responsibilities this second week of June.
Like arranging travel and making plans for the M-S softball team to play in the Class 3A state tournament, a first for the program, this upcoming weekend.
The Bulldogs (27-5) will take on St. Ignatius (29-8-1) at 12:30 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
“I just try to get the buses pointed in the right direction,” Hensley deadpanned. “The coaches and the kids do all the heavy lifting.”
The softball success this spring is just a continuation of what the Bulldogs have accomplished during the 2021-22 school year.
From Jon Adkins’ football program in the fall to James Heinhold’s softball program now, M-S athletes and supporters have had ample reason to cheer during the past 10 months.
Here’s a cliff notes version of the highlights:
➜ The football team reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals and went 11-1, the Bulldogs’ most wins and deepest playoff run since 2005.
➜ The girls’ golf team, led by The News-Gazette’s Player of the Year in Ainsley Winters, won a Class 1A regional title, with Winters tying for 13th place at the state tournament.
➜ Both the boys’ cross-country team and girls’ cross-country team won Class 2A regional titles on the same late October Saturday in Olney, with the boys’ team adding a sectional title in Decatur and eventually placing eighth in state.
➜ The wrestling program, long a source of pride for the school, won a Class 2A sectional title, reached the dual-team state tournament in Bloomington, placed third at that event and had three individuals finish in the top six of their respective weight classes to earn individual state medals at State Farm Center in Champaign. Coach Rob Ledin’s program doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, either.
➜ The girls’ basketball program, sparked by The News-Gazette’s Player of the Year in Cayla Koerner and Coach of the Year in Garret Risley, won its first sectional championship, advanced to the Elite Eight in Class 3A and set a single-season record for wins with 30.
➜ The boys’ basketball team upset Lincoln to win a Class 3A regional title, capping an up-and-down season on a positive note with more postseason hardware.
➜ The girls’ soccer team was the clear-cut top area team this spring, winning a Class 2A regional title for the fifth time since 2016.
➜ The baseball team won back-to-back Class 3A regional championships for the first time in school history and made it to the Sweet 16.
➜ And the softball team has not sustained a losing streak of any kind this season en route to the state tournament.
M-S baseball coach Nic DiFilippo was disappointed his team couldn’t join the Bulldogs’ softball program in playing this week, after losing this past Saturday in the sectional championship game to eventual state semifinalist Chatham Glenwood.
But DiFilippo also understood the perspective of how much success the Bulldogs have had this school year across a variety of sports.
“It’s been awesome,” DiFilippo said. “We talked about it last spring, actually. I had a feeling we were going to set the tone with our regional title last year, and it carries to football. Wrestling is amazing and continues it. Girls’ basketball goes to the super-sectional. It doesn’t stop there. You watch softball walk it off to go to the super-sectional. It just tells you how special all of our kids are.”
The mix of coaches is another intriguing aspect to the wins the Bulldogs have racked up this past year.
They have some veterans — Neal Garrison has coached the M-S boys’ cross-country team since 2002 and has won two state titles, while DiFilippo just finished his 16th season — and some relative newcomers. Heinold is in his first year having the top spot in the M-S softball dugout, Adkins has coached football at M-S only since 2019 and Risley is a 2012 M-S graduate who just wrapped up his second season on the girls’ basketball sideline.
“The one good thing about having some new blood, if you will, is it breathes an energy into what I do,” said Hensley, who has served as the M-S athletic director since arriving from Effingham St. Anthony in 2006. “Everybody comes in with a new idea. Some of those ideas, you have to try and find a middle ground of why they may or may not work.
“I’ve told our principal, Chad Benedict, that every time I have a meeting with Coach Risley, I feel energized from that meeting. The flip side of that is maybe a meeting with Coach Ledin or Coach DiFilippo, who have coached here as long as I’ve been here. There’s a different kind of energy those conversations bring from that stability and that success that they’ve had.”
Hensley puts all the credit the Bulldogs are having this year squarely on the backs of the athletes and coaches.
Having a dominant pitcher like Karley Yergler is one reason why the M-S softball team is still playing. Winning postseason titles doesn’t come without athletes like Koerner, Purdue baseball commit Blake Wolters, Wyatt Bohm, Mateo Casillas and a handful of other notable names.
“When your fall teams, and that’s all of your fall teams, get out of the gate and have success, then it has the capacity to snowball,” Hensley said. “One of the things that I believe is true in interscholastic sports is that winners root for winners. When that starts happening and you have kids you share across multiple programs, they carry that attitude with them. That’s where that snowball gets rolling downhill.”
Which leads to moments the M-S softball team has experienced in the past two weeks. Posing for photos with IHSA hardware. Playing with a palpable confidence. Bringing out droves of fans who normally wouldn’t attend a high school softball game. Lifting up a community in the process.
“It’s exciting,” Heinold said. “It validates these girls’ work. It lets them know that hard work pays off.”
Cliche as that last point Heinold made is, it’s true.
So the work continues for Hensley and the M-S athletic programs. The school and the town of Mahomet has seen a population boom in the last decade-plus. Even with all the new houses and new businesses opening in the community that sits roughly 10 miles east of downtown Champaign, Hensley doesn’t want the Bulldogs to forget their roots, either.
“The one thing I try and tell our coaches is we should never lose grasp of what I have always referred to as the Class A mentality,” Hensley said. “That’s the mentality that you would have had back in the days when the school had 600 kids in it. We try to continue to do things focused on what we refer to as a student-focused mentality. We want to make every decision in the best interest of the kids and let the results play out.”
The results are playing out well. And the Bulldogs’ buses are definitely pointing in the right direction.
