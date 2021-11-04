Enjoy this upcoming Saturday, Champaign County high school football fans.
Three compelling second-round playoff games will kick off around the county, with postseason atmospheres taking hold at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign, Hicks Field in Tolono and Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
The leaves are changing, the temperatures are dropping and the digital playoff tickets are getting scooped up in bunches through clicks and swipes.
As Hall of Fame Unity coach Scott Hamilton told me before a practice this week while he was bundled up in sweatpants, a hoodie, a coat and a stocking hat: This is playoff football weather.
The action begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday when 14th-seeded Centennial (6-4) hosts sixth-seeded Washington (8-2) in a Class 6A playoff game.
It’s the Chargers’ first home playoff game since turf was installed at Tommy Stewart Field before the 2018 season and first home playoff game for Centennial since 2014.
“The amount of support we’re getting from fans, students, faculty and alumni,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said, “I think it’s going to be a packed house.”
The Chargers will look to pull another playoff upset — Washington is a powerhouse program, with the Panthers making their 14th straight playoff appearance — and advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.
Back when Mikel Leshoure put on dazzling displays wearing Columbia blue, navy and white Centennial colors before the running back did the same at Illinois and in the NFL.
Adding to the luster for the Chargers: Many key seniors — like quarterback Brady Boatright, wide receiver Jack Young Jr., defensive back Rahmello Law and receiver/running back Braylon Peacock — were sophomores in 2019 when Centennial went 0-9 in Jackson’s first season and opponents outscored the Chargers by a margin of 428-105.
“It’s kind of a culmination,” Jackson said. “We’re where we want to be. We’ve overcome a ton of adversity. Even just this season by playing Normal West, Kankakee, Peoria and Normal Community, even though we didn’t win those games, they prepared us and made us better if we didn’t come out on top. Those were huge to get to this point. The adversity has helped us.”
At the same time Centennial and Washington are kicking off, top-seeded Unity and eighth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda will do the same 10 miles to the south in Tolono in a Class 3A playoff game.
Expect the parking lots around Unity High School to be full, so get there early. PBL will bring a hearty contingent since it’s not a long trip from Ford County, and Unity nearly had its home stands full last Saturday on a gray, windy afternoon, with more people lined around the fences surrounding Hicks Field and in both end zones.
Hamilton, Unity’s coach since 1994, has seen the game-day environment at Hicks Field evolve dramatically in his tenure. Getting turf before the 2019 season is a notable difference, but the video board essentially features TV ads for different businesses in between series, and the facility rivals what a small college has.
Impressive, too, considering vast acres of farmland surround the school and athletic facilities on the outskirts of Tolono.
“It’s pretty special to know that a school our size and a community like this is able to have such great facilities and great fans,” Hamilton said. “It’s a special place to work, a special place to coach, and I’ve been blessed to be able to be here for 28 years. A lot has changed, but what hasn’t changed is what football and athletics mean to our community.”
The same is true for a community 11 miles west of Champaign. Fans have shown out in droves for Mahomet-Seymour football games this fall, and the undefeated Bulldogs have given them plenty to cheer about. M-S (10-0) will look to keep its magical season going when the third-seeded Bulldogs host sixth-seeded Triad (8-2) at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kicking off right when the sun is about to set is by design, too. It’s what third-year coach Jon Adkins prefers — case in point a 7 p.m. Saturday night kickoff in a first-round playoff win against Jacksonville last week — for his Bulldogs. And he’s set it up that way, too, by having M-S practice from 6-8 p.m. every day to get used to his team playing underneath the lights.
“I love playing at night, because it’s November lights,” Adkins said. “Mahomet has an outstanding tradition of what November lights mean.”
Plus, there’s a strategic reason, too. M-S relies heavily on its passing game, led by junior standout Wyatt Bohm. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback for the Bulldogs has thrown for 2,687 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, completing 155 of his 257 passing attempts.
“I’m not going to lie: We like to throw the ball a bit,” Adkins said in an understatement, “and typically, the wind has died down by the time the evening rolls around.”
Fans may want to bring blankets to stay warm by the time the sun goes down at Frank Dutton Field. But Adkins is expecting one aspect to shine through.
“This Saturday’s atmosphere is going to be absolutely electric,” Adkins said.
He was speaking about what his Bulldogs will experience in Mahomet, but the same applies to what Centennial and Unity should encounter at their home fields, as well.
Again, enjoy this upcoming Saturday. You may not get another day like this for a while.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.