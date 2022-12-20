CHAMPAIGN — Two years ago Tuesday, Bret Bielema walked into the Smith Center for the first time.
When he entered the Illini's still sparkling football team facility on Tuesday, he did so with a clear vision of what Illinois has become in the sport — and what it can still become.
The Bielema Way will become how Illini football is remembered this decade.
So far, so good.
Even if it costs a couple Brink's trucks backing up to the Smith Center to pay the Illinois football coach.
Tuesday brought about another significant moment in Bielema's tenure so far in Champaign-Urbana. A new six-year contract that will pay the 52-year-old coach an annual salary of $6 million, with annual bonuses and a $500,000 annual retention incentive that will keep Bielema under contract at Illinois through the 2028 season.
Let's state the obvious. Whoa, that's a lot of money, with Bielema becoming the richest employee in the university's history and the first coach of any Illini sport to receive this sort of payday.
Does he deserve it? Well, college football is the main moneymaker when it comes to college athletics. The Big Ten did just sign a new media rights deal in August that's expected to generate $1 billion (that's billion, with a B) for the league each year through the rest of the decade.
His salary will now keep him on par with some of his counterparts in the Big Ten West going into 2023, the likely final year of divisions for Big Ten football. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension earlier this month. Veteran Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz agreed to a seven-year extension last January that will keep him through the 2029 season at an annual salary of $7 million.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh makes just north of $7 million each year now to deny Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten title game it seems, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day averages roughly $9.5 million to now lose to the Wolverines every year.
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has a deal that runs through the 2030 season and pays him $7.8 million, while new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has an eight-year deal worth $74 million.
College football is big business these days. Coaches are paid like CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. For good or bad, it's become the norm in college football.
What isn't the norm is Illinois football relevant on the national stage. Bielema has done just that in his first two seasons in charge of the Illini, getting the program into The Associated Press Top 25 poll for five straight weeks from mi-October into mid-November. Beat Mississippi State on Jan. 2 in the ReliaQuest Bowl — the program's first January bowl game since the 2008 Rose Bowl — and Illinois might find itself ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll for the first time in 15 seasons.
Illinois earned its first rankings in the College Football Playoff Top 25 since the format debuted in 2014. Albeit for only two weeks.
A no-star recruit in Devon Witherspoon turned into a consensus All-American cornerback in 2022. An add-on transfer from Western Michigan in Chase Brown turned into the second most prolific running back in Illinois history.
Yes, those two and countless other contributors this season for Illinois, signed with the program when Lovie Smith was in charge. Smith had his critics in C-U for a mostly forgettable five-season stretch of ineptitude on the field, but he did raise the level of talent.
Talent that Bielema and his staff fully developed. A staff that will look different next season with Ryan Walters taking his successful defensive approach the last two seasons into becoming the new coach at Purdue, where he'll match wits against Bielema and other Big Ten coaching counterparts starting in 2023.
That's part of a successful head coach, though. Hire competent, talented assistant coaches who can win on the recruiting trail, win on Saturdays in the fall and ultimately have a chance to lead their own program someday.
For all the success Bielema has had in 2022, this new contract and significant pay raise isn't all tied into what he's accomplished in the last 12 months. This is a move by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman to ensure the 2022 season of success by Illinois is repeated in 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond.
It's what Whitman sought when he made the decision to fire Smith and bring Bielema on board two years ago. The two football-centric men may have thought a quick turnaround like this was possible when they walked through those Smith Center doors together for the first time two years ago. But not many outside the building thought it was possible.
Bielema has insisted throughout his time with the Illini he's learned from his previous coaching stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas. Wins piled up at those two spots. And they have so far at Illinois, with Bielema the first Illinois coach to have a winning record (he's 13-11 so far) through his first two seasons since John Mackovic pulled off that elusive Illinois feat in 1988 an 1989.
Now, the expectations will raise even more for Illinois with this extension. Vying for a spot in the Big Ten championship game, playing in a significant bowl game and yes, even competing for a bid in the 12-team College Football Playoff when it expands in 2024, is all on the table now for Illinois.
Will this investment in Bielema reward the Illini football program the rest of the decade? Only time will tell.
But so far, so good.