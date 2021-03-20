It’s OK to admit now.
You were nervous for a few minutes Friday afternoon.
Maybe it was the fact Illinois men’s basketball hadn’t played an NCAA tournament game in eight years.
You had forgotten how one day in March can suddenly turn into madness (thankfully, we’re not talking about the 2020 version here).
Maybe it was the nerve-racking thought a magical season could come crashing down in a matter of hours. Seeing those thoughts play out on social media probably didn’t help either.
“For the first time this year the Illini look nervous, hesitant,” former Illini and ESPN analyst Sean Harrington wrote on Twitter. “I can’t explain it, but the NCAA just feels different when you get there. They will be fine, but crazy to see this team come out with the jitters.”
But they did. They looked rather, well, human. Weird, especially for a team who has a superhero leading the way, mask and all.
Maybe the nerves piled up, too, by not seeing Associated Press First Team All-American and USA Today Player of the Year Ayo Dosunmu make his first bucket until almost 14 minutes had elapsed into the first half against Drexel.
Maybe, just maybe, you thought, these Dragons could slay the Illini.
Silly us. Underestimate Illinois at your own peril.
Thirty games in and with the potential of five more games still to come, Illinois proved why it is a favorable pick among the sport’s loudest voices to reach the national championship game. A 78-49 win against Drexel when the Illini played far from their best should only encourage the thought of a first-of-its kind banner eventually raising to the rafters at State Farm Center, not discourage that line of thinking.
Drexel looked like it was shooting outside Indiana Farmers Coliseum, not inside the venue that also hosts the state fairgrounds. No prized livestock to show off this weekend, but the suffocating defense the Illini displayed on Friday sure looked good.
“They force you into taking some tough, tough shots,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “They don’t give you many clean looks from three. They’re able, with their size, to protect the rim so you get stuck in some mid-range shots. I thought the quality of our shots were not as good as they had been throughout the season, and the credit goes to Illinois for doing that.”
Sure, Kofi Cockburn’s thunderous dunks, Dosunmu’s ability to shift gears and Andre Curbelo’s flashy passes took center stage on Friday afternoon when the Illini eventually started to turn the game into a rout many expected.
But it was the steady shooting of senior Trent Frazier early that seemed to settle down the Illini. He finished with 11 points after waiting four, long years to get to this moment and finished as one of four Illini in double figures.
And that’s why Illinois has had a special four months that will continue on Sunday with a second-round NCAA tournament game against in-state foe Loyola Chicago.
It’s not just Dosunmu. Or Cockburn. Or Frazier. Yes, they can all take over games at certain points, notably Dosunmu, but when one of them is single-handedly carrying the Illini, that’s not when they’re at their best.
They’re at their best when they’re sharing the basketball, quickly swinging it around and moving their feet so fast the squeak of their sneakers is evident on the broadcast.
In essence, playing with a swagger.
It’s not a cocky swagger, either, but a confident one. One Illinois fans have been yearning for years to see from their favorite team.
To see it on the biggest stage possible at the NCAA tournament. Well, the moment is here. March has arrived. And Underwood’s team doesn’t plan on seeing Champaign-Urbana again until the first week in April.
Maybe by then nerves will turn into euphoria. After all, state bragging rights are on the line now for the Illini.
So is a spot in the Sweet 16 when Illinois and Loyola Chicago meet in Indianapolis on Sunday (site and time still to be determined as of late Friday night because TV rules the roost in March since it pays the bills).
“I’m just trying to survive and advance,” Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson said. “Illinois is going to be a tough matchup for us. We know they’re one of the best teams in the country, but ultimately, I’m just focused on whoever is in front of me, and it happens to be Illinois.”
See. One of the best teams in the country. The rankings have justified that point all season, with various coaches and players backing up that sentiment, like Williamson did after his Ramblers defeated Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday afternoon.
But Illinois is back in the NCAA tournament where they belong. With a national championship to chase.
So enjoy the madness. And the nerves.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor of The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.