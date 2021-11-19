TOLONO — If Blake Kimball takes a snap under center from Liam Alt on Saturday, it would mark a departure for Unity football.
The Rockets have run every single play on offense during the playoffs with Kimball out of the shotgun.
Don’t mistake Unity for a pass-first, pass-second and pass-third team, though.
Scott Hamilton’s program builds its offensive identity on what it can accomplish in the run game behind junior running back Matt Brown and Kimball, Unity’s senior quarterback. The Rockets have compiled 3,072 rushing yards this season, with Brown (1,609 rushing yards on 241 carries, 20 touchdowns) and Kimball (898 rushing yards on 141 carries, 13 TDs) leading the way.
But Unity is adept through the air, too, and can rely on the pass more than just an opportunity to set up the run. The balance the Rockets can bring at teams is a key reason why they’re 12-0 on the season and will host another 12-0 team, Mt. Carmel, at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a highly anticipated Class 3A state semifinal game.
“We don’t rely on big passes,” Kimball said. “It’s just having trust in our guys to make plays when they get the ball in their hands.”
The spread offense the Rockets use can see Kimball throw a deep ball or two — Dillon Rutledge slipped behind Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s defense for a key 40-yard touchdown catch with the ball traveling all 40-plus yards in the air during Unity’s 21-14 second-round win against the Panthers on Nov. 6 — but intermediate routes and bubble screens can free up Unity’s playmakers on the outside.
Rutledge is the catalyst in the receiving corps, with the spry 5-foot-10, 145-pound senior leading the Rockets in receptions (75), receiving yards (907) and touchdown receptions (10).
But he only had one catch for five yards in last Saturday’s 28-7 win against Williamsville in the state quarterfinals. Still, Kimball turned to other receivers who have come up clutch all season for the Rockets and have delivered when their number is called.
“They all want to learn,” Rutledge said, “and they all have good talent, too.”
Jay Saunders ran a crisp route to haul in an 8-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and finished with three catches for 16 yards. The 6-1, 155-pound sophomore has 18 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Then, there’s Tyler Hensch. The 6-2, 185-pound senior had three receptions for a team-high 33 yards against Williamsville and provided the game-winning catch in Unity’s thrilling 33-27 overtime win at Monticello in Week 9 that won an Illini Prairie Conference title for the Rockets. He’s dependable, too, having hauled in 22 catches for 252 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Cale Rowdin threw that game-winning pass to Hensch in Monticello when Kimball went out with an injury that hasn’t affected him in the playoffs, but the 6-2, 175-pound junior is more used to catching passes from Kimball this season. He has 17 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns this season, including some clutch catches late in the playoff win against PBL to get critical first downs.
Damien Knoll is another option for Kimball with 13 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, with the 6-0, 185-pound senior a key blocker, too, when Unity tries to get Brown or Kimball out in space on designed runs.
“We feel comfortable throwing it to all of them,” Hamilton said. “If teams want to double team guys, we’ll throw it to someone else, and if teams want to load the box, we’ll throw it to whoever. We’ve just got to keep spreading it around.”
It’s worked so far. No reason to think it won’t again this Saturday.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.