Unprompted, Brad Underwood started his postgame press conference on Tuesday night from inside Pinnacle Bank Arena near downtown Lincoln, Neb., bringing up a player who has a total of 31 points this season.
And while Ty Rodgers only scored four points during the Illini’s decisive 76-50 win at Nebraska his play and effect on Tuesday night’s game has the program in a much better spot this Thursday than it did last Thursday after a rough 73-60 loss at Northwestern.
“Ty gives us that guy who can guard any position,” the Illinois men’s basketball coach said. “Then he had half our offensive rebounds. I thought he was tremendous. He’s establishing, in a lot of ways, what we’re fighting for.”
The Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) are a win away from a third straight Big Ten victory. The next chance to impress its passionate fan base and Associated Press Top 25 voters comes on Friday night when red-hot Michigan State visits Champaign for an 8 p.m. tip. Expect quite the atmosphere at State Farm Center.
If Illinois can sell out the venerable domed-shaped building for a 12:30 p.m. tip on Saturday against Wisconsin after a bad defeat to Northwestern, then tickets will likely be hard to come when Tom Izzo’s Spartans arrive in town on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s game.
Back to Rodgers for a minute. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing has looked lost at times this season. Understandable.
Adjusting to the college game is a tricky proposition, even for someone talented like Rodgers and even for someone who entered with such lofty expectations. Much like the newest Illini, Niccolo Moretti from Italy, will certainly struggle at times whenever he plays in his first few games after committing to Illinois on Wednesday.
The former four-star recruit stood out in his lone high school season in Illinois last winter, stuffing the stat sheet by averaging 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks for a Thornton team that won 23 games and reached a Class 3A sectional final.
The scoring hasn’t happened at nearly the rate in the first half of his first college season, with Rodgers averaging just 1.9 points, and only attempting 32 shots from the field.
But keeping possessions alive with his hustle and tenacity on Tuesday night against the Cornhuskers — he had seven rebounds, including four offensive rebounds — certainly caught the eye of his coach. And perhaps it gives him even more confidence heading into Friday night’s game that will have added personal meaning to Rodgers.
Before he starred at Thornton, Rodgers won a Michigan high school state championship at Grand Blanc in his junior season. Highly sought-after by multiple college programs, Michigan State made a hard push for a kid whose uncle is former Michigan State standout Jason Richardson and who grew up an hour away from the Breslin Center.
Rodgers is one of five Illini on this season’s roster who played high school basketball in the Land of Lincoln. Besides Rodgers, though, Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only other significant contributor, with Brandon Lieb the other only scholarship player from Illinois. Walk-on freshmen Paxton Warden (Glenbard West) and AJ Redd (St. Ignatius) both became familiar with State Farm Center last March when they helped lead their teams to the IHSA state tournament. Also, how cool was it to see Redd, a 6-3, 160-pound guard who was with the team earlier this season as a manager, hoist a shot attempt late in Tuesday night’s win?
Back to Shannon, though, for another minute.
It’s clear to see the former Lincoln Park star is arguably the Illini’s top player. His 25-point, 11-rebound and four-assist effort against Nebraska, where the 6-6, 225-pound lefty got to the basket at will and also made a few key three-pointers, flashed the best of what the Chicago native can do. He’s averaging 18.1 points, fourth in the Big Ten entering Wednesday night’s slate of games, is bringing down 5.9 rebounds and handing out 3.3 assists. In essence, his numbers are close to another Chicago great who was another recent Illini great in Ayo Dosunmu.
“He’s rising to the challenge,” Underwood said. “It’s fun to see guys maximize their talent level.”
Ranking has big implicationsSpeaking of maximizing talent levels, Shauna Green is doing just that with her first Illinois women’s basketball roster. The 24th-ranked Illini — who have all week to soak in their ranking while preparing for a 2 p.m. tip on Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis against a struggling Minnesota team — have four players averaging double figures.
Point guard Makira Cook leads the way at 18.1 points, good for sixth in the Big Ten. Wing Adalia McKenzie (15.6), guard Genesis Bryant (14.9) and forward Kendall Bostic (10.2) are other key reasons why the Illini are the 14th-best offense in the country, averaging 81.3 points.
Yet none of the four are from the state of Illinois, with Cook a Cincinnati native, McKenzie a native of suburban Minneapolis, Bryant from Jonesboro, Ga., and Bostic hailing from Kokomo, Ind.
In fact, Illinois only has one player on its 13-player roster from this state in backup freshman guard Camille Jackson, a Chicago native.
Getting ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week for the first time since 2000 doesn’t only have bearings on this season. The way Green is looking at it, it has future implications on how the Illini can go about successfully recruiting their home state.
“No one that has grown up in Illinois, they’ve never seen an Illinois team be successful in terms of a ranking and in terms of a championship,” Green said. “They’ve never had the thought in their mind that it’s cool to come to Illinois. We have to change that. The success we’ve had so far and this ranking, it’s important in that regard. It shows them that we are moving in the right direction.”
Some of the best players in the Illini’s history have come from Illinois, with seven of the program’s top 10 scorers in No. 2 Ashley Berggren (Barrington), No. 3 Jonelle Polk (Peoria Manual), No. 5 Lisa Robinson (Annawan), No. 6 Angelina Williams (Chicago Washington), No. 8 Mandy Cunningham (Red Hill), No. 9 Allison Curtin (Taylorville) and No. 10 Kendra Gantt (Peoria Richwoods) all plying their craft at Illinois high schools.
But of The News-Gazette’s last 20 All-State Players of the Year, only two have chosen Illinois: Adrienne GodBold (2009, Chicago Marshall) and Aminata Yanni (2000, Harlem).That narrative has to change.
Skill position players a plusThe first salvo of the Bret Bielema era happened more than two years ago, with the Illini football coach vowing to recruit the state from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville and seemingly every point in between.
It’s worked.
Illinois has eight of its 22 players in its 2023 class from Illinois, the latest happening this past Saturday when four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy from Simeon chose a navy blue Illinois hat from four other ones on a table in front of NBC cameras at the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio. This is after Illinois signed 11 in-state players in its 2022 class.
Unlike both basketball programs currently, the Illini rely heavily on in-state contributors. Looking ahead to next year, defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (Belleville), offensive linemen Julian Pearl (Danville), Jordyn Slaughter (Belleville), safety Matthew Bailey (Moline), defensive lineman Bryce Barnes (Gibson City) and kicker Caleb Griffin (Danville) all should have key roles again, if they all return.
Quick trivia time. When was the last time an Illinois native led the Illini in passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and tackles? It isn’t all that long ago, but it has been some time since Wes Lunt (Rochester) passed for 1,376 yards in 2016, Kendrick Foster (Peoria Richwoods) rushed for 720 yards in 2016, Ricky Smalling (Brother Rice) caught 406 yards in 2018 and Clayton Fejedelem (Lemont) made 140 tackles in 2015.
Getting skill position players from Illinois is crucial for Bielema, and he’s done so in this class with the late addition of Elzy and the first commit in the class, four-star Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin.
Keeping the trend going is the next step.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.