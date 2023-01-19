CHAMPAIGN — Bland is how Gurmane Springfield described what it was like walking the hallways at Centennial his freshman year.
Particularly near the gym where the Chargers play their basketball games.
Now, that gym has a name — Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium after the former Chargers boys’ basketball coach — and the school has a fresh feel to it. One Springfield, now a senior, fully appreciates.
“Everything looks brand new and up to date,” Springfield said. “It gives a great addition to the school now.”
Of course, Springfield spends ample time in this part of Centennial. A 6-foot-2 senior forward, he’s a key piece to coach Tim Lavin’s boys’ basketball team. The Chargers (11-9) are set to return to their home gym for a 7:30 p.m. tip against Kankakee this Friday, Centennial’s first home game since Jan. 6 against Danville after last Friday night’s game against rival Champaign Central was postponed because of mechanical issues connected to the baskets in Coleman Carrodine Gym.
“Central versus Centennial is going to be the most packed game every year and the most packed game I’ll play in,” Springfield said. “Everybody wants to see that game. I was sad we couldn’t play, especially how we practiced on Thursday.”
Centennial’s roster isn’t full of Division I talents this winter like the Chargers have had in the past. Lavin, in his 22nd season and with 380 career victories at Centennial, is still bullish on how this season’s team can fare.
Just don’t expect to see the Chargers get up and down the court at a fast pace like some of Lavin’s previous teams, like the 2009 Class 3A state champions, did. His current players understand.
“Offensively at the beginning of the season, we couldn’t shoot to save our lives,” Springfield said. “Our defense is what’s kept us in games.”
The Chargers have only topped 60 points in three of their 20 games this season. Grinding out wins is more the norm this season.
“Everybody wants to see teams go up and down the court with ball screens and shoot the three, but the longer I’m in this business, it’s way less about that,” Lavin said. “We were struggling to shoot before Christmas. In the meantime, we can continue to play defense. So far, they’ve bought in.”
Preston Sledge, a 5-10 junior guard, is usually one of Centennial’s top offensive options but he’s been slowed recently by an ankle injury. Senior Sathvik Thatikonda, a 6-4 senior forward, gives the Chargers a post presence to work through offensively, while Springfield, 6-0 junior guard Todd Makabu and 6-1 sophomore guard Kellen Davis are other consistent contributors.
Thatikonda, like Springfield, is grateful for the recent renovations done to Centennial that includes a new weight room and an additional gym.
“My freshman year, we didn’t have the resources we do now,” Thatikonda said. “I remember one time we had JV, varsity and freshmen in the same gym trying to practice. Having these new gyms and the new weight room, we’ve had a lot more time to dedicate ourselves and to get better.”
Centennial has won seven regional titles under Lavin’s direction, including one last February before losing hard-fought 58-50 game to eventual 3A state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin in a sectional semifinal game. Lincoln, Morton and Normal West are probably the teams to beat in Centennial’s sub-sectional, but depending how the postseason pairings shake out, underestimate Centennial at your own risk.
Plus, before the postseason glare arrives, they’ll get two chances to beat Central when the two rivals meet Feb. 7 at Central’s Combes Gym before playing the rescheduled game Feb. 16 at Centennial’s Coleman Carrodine Gym.
What’s the key to winning the Unit 4 rivalry? Lavin has experience on both sides since he was a Central assistant before becoming the Centennial coach in 2001.
“People get caught up in social media and get caught up in that this guy is better than that guy. You keep telling them it’s we, not I,” Lavin said. “It’s not Sav against Chris Bush. It’s not Preston against Torion Rhone. It’s Central against Centennial. You’ve got to keep the team focus. If you can get through the first four or five minutes without getting that individual aspect and settle in, things usually go pretty good.”
County bragging rights
A girls’ basketball champion at the Vermilion County Tournament will emerge Friday night.
And it’s a rematch of last season’s championship game.
Top-seeded Salt Fork went 2-0 in pool play following the Storm’s 26-16 win aganst Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Wednesday night at Mary Miller Gymnasium on the Danville Area Community College campus.
Alexa Jamison and Co. will try for its third Vermilion County Tournament title since 2016 against Armstrong-Potomac. The second-seeded Trojans, led by Kyla Bullington, beat Oakwood 35-18 on Wednesday night to cap pool play with an unbeaten 3-0 record.
Salt Fork handily won last year’s game against A-P 38-23. Don’t know if the margin of victory will be quite that significant on Friday night when the two teams tip off at 8 p.m. But do expect a highly competitive, intense atmosphere inside Mary Miller Gym.
Meanwhile, the boys’ champion in the Vermilion County Tournament will be settled late Saturday night when the title game tips off at 8 p.m. at Mary Miller Gym.
The opponents won’t be determined until after Thursday night’s pool-play games wrap up. But if top-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeats fourth-seeded Hoopeston Area when the two teams meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Blue Devils (15-5) will vie for their fourth straight county tournament title.
Standing in their way of a possible four-peat? Newly state-ranked Salt Fork (18-1) or Oakwood (15-6). Those two nearby foes meet at 8 p.m. Thursday, with both the Storm and Comets 2-0 in pool play.
And if it’s Salt Fork-BHRA for the second time, the Storm won’t need any motivation. BHRA handed Salt Fork its lone loss, winning 46-45 in the championship game of the BHRA/Heritage Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29.
Perfect start on the line still
The rest of the state is starting to pay attention to what the Tuscola girls’ basketball team is up to.
Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors moved up another spot in the Associated Press Top 10 rankings when they were unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, checking in at No. 2 in Class 1A.
Understandable considering the Warriors are still unbeaten and carry a 23-0 record into Thursday night’s 6 p.m. tip at Meridian.
Seven games remain in the regular season for Tuscola, including the Central Illinois Conference Tournament that starts Saturday at Meridian. It’s not unrealistic to think Tuscola could carry a 30-0 record into the start of the postseason. How cool would that be?
On the mat
The IHSA wrestling regional meets get going Feb. 4. Watch out for what Unity can accomplish in Class 1A.
The Rockets, fresh off winning the Illini Prairie Conference Duals last weekend in convincing fashion, will test their mettle this Saturday near Chicago at the Oak Park-River Forest Invitational.
Coach Logan Patton’s team, led by reigning state runner-up Nick Nosler at 195 pounds, will go up against big schools, like Huntley and Crystal Lake Central, and small-school power Dakota this weekend in Oak Park. All good prep for what could be a memorable February for the Rockets.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.