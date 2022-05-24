Losing three of its final five games to end the regular season might faze a team.
But this season for the Unity softball program isn’t geared around what the Rockets did in March, April or the first few weeks of May.
It’s all about what coach Aimee Davis’ team is doing right now. Reaching the Class 2A state tournament last June for the first time in school history gave these Rockets a confidence boost before this spring season started.
A boost that was met with bumps and difficulties along the way. Those moments of adversity were by design. Davis increased Unity’s strength of schedule this season, squaring off against quality nonconference foes like Effingham St. Anthony, Mahomet-Seymour, Carterville, Charleston and others, with losses happening against M-S, Carterville and Charleston.
Add in a superb softball conference like the teams Unity sees in the Illini Prairie Conference, and Davis didn’t envision a perfect record at this juncture in the season. But she did envision her Rockets still playing meaningful softball entering the final full week in May. Which is what Unity (23-8) will do at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Maroa-Forsyth (26-8) in a sectional semifinal game at Forsyth Park.
“We knew last year when we went to state we’d have to toughen our schedule up a little bit,” Davis said. “We did that, and it’s shown by the last two postseason games we’ve played.”
Unity has yet to allow a run in the postseason, with right-hander Taylor Henry throwing two shutouts and only giving up four hits in 14 innings to go along with 30 strikeouts and six walks during wins against Sullivan and Westville.
“The schedule has helped us,” Davis said, “and the girls appreciate that preparation.”
Unity finished 25-4 last spring, with half of its losses at the state tournament in Peoria after the Rockets placed fourth.
Unity may have doubled its losses so far this spring, but with eight starters back from last season’s team, the Rockets know what to expect in postseason play.
Case in point: putting together quality swings against Westville sophomore ace Abby Sabalaskey during Unity’s 6-0 win in the regional championship game this past Saturday.
The moment didn’t seem too big for the Rockets, nor did the bad weather or the tough pitches from Sabalaskey seem to fluster Davis’ team.
Along with Henry, center fielder Maddie Reed, left fielder Gracie Renfrow and first baseman Grace Frye have all started for the Rockets since they were freshmen. Now, the quartet are seniors and are key, productive pieces looking to make even more history for Unity.
“This is our last shot,” Reed said. “We’re just trying to prove, again, that we know how to play the game the right way.”
Trojans bring the flair
One area program didn’t enter this spring with the lofty preseason praise heaped upon them like Unity softball.
But the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team doesn’t appear to care. Even if the Trojans and their 10-11 record will need to win a 1A sectional championship this week if they want to finish with at least a .500 record this season.
A-P won its first regional title since 2003 on Saturday and will try to keep the momentum going on Wednesday afternoon when it plays St. Thomas More at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game at STM. If they celebrate again on Wednesday, expect some ‘Woo-hoos!’ shouted in honor of former pro wrestler Ric Flair.
Let coach Wade Rogers explain.
“They wanted something fun when they would get a hit or make a big play,” he said. “Ric Flair kind of caught on, even though none of them really knew who he was. I went on Amazon and bought a really tiny Ric Flair action-like figure, and the boys duct-taped him to a yard stick. So we have Ric on a stick. The Ric Flair celebrations started to transform throughout the year, and whoever was the MVP of the game got the Ric on the stick. We’ve added a boa and some sunglasses, too. They’ve really bought in, and we’re having some fun with it.”
Jags on the prowlThe Danville Area Community College softball team can still win a national title.
The Jaguars and their 43-13 record will open play at the NJCAA Division II national tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Murray State (Okla.) in a first-round game in Oxford, Ala.
DACC is the 13th seed at the 16-team, double-elimination tournament that runs through Saturday. The Jaguars, led by eighth-year coach Matt Cervantes, lost the Region 24 championship game on May 9 to Illinois Central. And lost soundly, falling 17-2.
No worries. The Jaguars then beat St. Louis Community College twice on May 14 in the District P Championship series to clinch their spot in Oxford.
DACC’s offense boasts a .332 batting average to go along with 183 stolen bases). Freshman Raven Morrison, a 5-foot-4 right-hander from Mattoon, carries a 21-4 record with a 1.50 earned run average to go with 174 strikeouts into Tuesday’s first-round game. Another Coles County native, outfielder Ashlynn McPeak from Charleston, is DACC’s top hitter with a .409 average, six home runs and 51 RBI.
Two other local products, Danville native Kaitlyn Loewenstein (.293 average, 29 RBI, 31 stolen bases) and Philo native Kyleigh Weller (.432, two home runs, 14 RBI) have also filled vital roles this season.
And the best part? The entire 16-player roster the Jaguars will take to Alabama are all freshmen. So don’t be shocked if the same group is making a return trip south in 2023.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.