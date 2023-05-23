The lights will likely flicker on at Unity softball’s home field at some point Tuesday night in Tolono.
And while the Class 2A sectional semifinal game the Rockets will host won’t have the local luster it might have provided if St. Joseph-Ogden was the foe, Unity still has plenty to play for.
The area’s benchmark program for success this decade, Unity (28-9) tries to add to its tradition at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Marshall (24-6), a team that knocked off Unity’s biggest rival, SJ-O, with a 12-8 win this past Friday to claim a regional title in Sullivan. Unity and Marshall have not met this season.
“I respect St. Joe a lot and scoring 12 runs off them is a big deal,” said Aimme Davis, Unity’s coach who has guided the Rockets to back-to-back 2A state tournament appearances. “They can hit the ball a little bit. We’re trying to find as much info as we can on them, but the big point of emphasis is for our pitching staff to keep the ball in the park.”
The Rockets, led by senior catcher and Parkland College signee Reece Sarver and junior third baseman Ruby Tarr, are accustomed to playing deep into the postseason. That’s the standard now with four consecutive regional championships and the chance for a third straight sectional title this week. St. Anthony (21-3) and Bloomington Central Catholic (21-12-1) meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first sectional semifinal game, with the winners converging at 11 a.m. Saturday in the sectional championship game in Tolono to vie for a spot in the Decatur Super-Sectional game on Memorial Day at Workman Family Softball Field on the Millikin University campus.
Davis admitted there was some pressure the Rockets dealt with before beating Maroa-Forsyth 6-0 on Saturday in Forsyth to win a regional title. So she gave direct instructions to Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton.
“I actually told him not to give me the dozen balls the IHSA gives us for the sectional,” Davis said with a laugh, “until we win a regional because I didn’t want any bad juju.”
If Unity can get past Marshall, it’s a bit more familiar with both St. Anthony and Bloomington Central Catholic. The Rockets beat the Saints, an Illini Prairie Conference foe, 1-0 on April 17 in Tolono and lost 8-5 in eight innings to St. Anthony on April 25 in Tolono.
And if the Rockets reach the Sweet 16 this week, sophomore pitcher Lindy Bates is probably a key reason. The right-hander threw all 14 innings of Unity’s two regional wins last week, allowing a combined nine hits and two runs while striking out 11 and only issuing one walk.
“It’s good to see from a sophomore,” Davis said. “She’s been doing a phenomenal job.”
Homegrown successKalyn Learnard can relate to the position her Salt Fork softball players are in this week since she was in the same situation less than a decade ago.
Learnard, a 2015 Catlin High School graduate, starred with the Storm in multiple sports before continuing her softball career in college, first at Kankakee Community College and then at Purdue Northwest, a Division II program.
Now, the second-year coach at her alma mater has Salt Fork back at the sectional stage in the postseason for the fourth time since she was a senior leader with the Storm and first time since she assumed the top spot in the dugout.
Salt Fork defeated Milford/Cissna Park 7-4 on Saturday night to win a Class 1A regional title, letting the Storm (24-8) gear up for a 6:30 p.m. sectional semifinal game with Heyworth (18-4-1) on Tuesday night at Ervin Park in Tuscola.
“Coaching softball at Salt Fork is something I have wanted to do since I entered the program as a freshman, so being able to do it with this group of girls has been awesome,” Learnard said. “They have worked hard since day one to earn the opportunity to play past the regional and to improve the program as a whole. I am confident in saying they did just that.”
Senior Kendyl Hurt, a Heartland Community College signee, is Salt Fork’s top option both in the batter’s box and in the pitcher’s circle. Hurt has recorded 16 wins to go along with a 2.69 earned run average and 180 strikeouts, while hitting .538 with four home runs, 46 RBI, 14 doubles and seven triples.
Hurt is one of three seniors on Salt Fork’s roster, along with Karlie Cain and Kailey Frischkorn. Having key multi-sport standouts like junior Macie Russell (.469 average, four home runs, 23 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven doubles and four triples) and sophomore Alexa Jamison (.538, six home runs, 36 RBI, 59 runs scored, 17 doubles) means the talent is there beyond 2023, too.
Also down in TuscolaIf Salt Fork can get past Heyworth, it’ll play either Le Roy (29-6) or Villa Grove (21-10-1) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship game at Ervin Park.
The Storm lost 7-3 at Le Roy on April 1, but defeated Villa Grove 3-0 in Catlin a few days prior to that on March 27.
Senior power hitter Maci Clodfelder leads a deep Villa Grove lineup as coach Jeana Block tries to get the Blue Devils their second sectional title in her tenure after previously doing so in 2019.
Le Roy is two wins away from its first sectional championship in program history, but coach Doug Hageman picked up his fourth regional title in charge of the Panthers — and second straight — after a 6-2 victory against Tuscola on Saturday.
Junior Morgan Fleming is one of several superb hitters Le Roy has in its lineup, with Fleming boasting a .500 average, six home runs and 40 RBI to go with an .833 slugging percentage. Fellow junior Haley Cox (.380, seven home runs, 29 RBI) is another hitter capable of launching a ball or two over the Ervin Park fences, with junior Molly Buckles (.443, two home runs, 38 RBI), freshman Laila Carr (.490, 37 RBI), sophomore Emily Mennenga (.533, 20 RBI) and junior Lauren Bossingham (.407, 25 RBI) all providing a steady presence.
In the pitcher’s circle, sophomore Lilly Long (14-3 with a 1.93 earned run average, 153 strikeouts) and Cox (12-2 with a 2.62 ERA, 94 strikeouts) give the Panthers two solid options.
And don’t despair, Le Roy fans. If the Panthers don’t end its week by hoisting some hardware, it’ll sting, but Hageman’s 24-player roster this spring does not contain a senior at all.
Odds and endsChampaign County will have at least two Class 3A teams competing in regional championship games this weekend.
Even if none of the five teams — Centennial, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and Urbana — have winning records.
Centennial (12-13) plays Central (15-20) for the third time in the past week at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Mt. Zion Regional semifinal game behind McGaughery Elementary School in Mt. Zion. The two Big 12 foes split a pair of regular-season games last week in Champaign, with Centennial winning 8-2 at Central last Tuesday and Central winning 13-3 at Centennial last Thursday. Whoever wins Tuesday night will likely face top seed Mt. Zion at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regional title game, with the host Braves meeting eighth-seeded Eisenhower at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first regional semifinal game.
In Mahomet, the host Bulldogs (11-18) are the third seed and will play sixth-seeded Danville (6-15) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Second-seeded Rantoul (9-14) plays seventh-seeded Urbana (6-22) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal game, with the winners meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional championship game.
On a bigger stage, one former Champaign County standout is still playing softball. And excelling.
St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Bailey Dowling is a key starter for Alabama, with the Crimson Tide (43-19) advancing out of NCAA regional play on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Dowling, the IHSA’s all-time home run leader with 65 in three seasons since her senior season in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, is hitting .305 with eight home runs and 48 RBI as Alabama’s designated player. A knee injury wiped out most of her freshman season in 2021, but Dowling has recovered nicely to have her most productive college season this spring.
Dowling and Alabama beat Middle Tennessee 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in a win-or-go-home game in front of 3,119 fans at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Dowling and her teammates are home again this weekend when Alabama hosts Big Ten tournament champion Northwestern (41-11) in a best-of-three Super Regional series that starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with ESPNU broadcasting the first game.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.