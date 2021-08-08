Sue Novitsky started her tenure leading the Illinois swimming and diving program in August 2000.
About a month before the world was introduced to Michael Phelps at the Summer Olympics in Sydney.
Now, two decades later, Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympia of all time. He became a household name, won a record 23 gold medals at five Games and seemed to transition seamlessly into an analyst role for NBC during the latest version of the Summer Olympics.
Yet ...
“I would guess that most of the population could not name an elite-level swimmer or diver outside of the lead into the Olympics,” Novitsky said.
She’s right. Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals at the recently completed Tokyo Olympics and should have marketing potential in the months and years ahead. Katie Ledecky shone in the pool — again — and now has 10 Olympic medals as she still expects to swim at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
But dozens of other outstanding swimmers took their turns in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Athletes Novitsky and her Big Ten counterparts would love to recruit and see compete at their schools.
The appetite for viewers to consume swimming seems to be there every four years when the Olympics arrive. It’s why NBC televised so many swimming events in primetime in the U.S., despite the significant time difference (14 hours from Champaign to Tokyo, so if you were watching swimming at 8:30 p.m. in C-U, it was actually 10:30 a.m. the next day in Tokyo).
But maintaining that popularity in the pool (and track and field and gymnastics) once the Olympic flame is extinguished, frankly, doesn’t happen.
“Overall, swimming is not a highly publicized sport in non-Olympic years,” Novitsky said. “We have our occasional mainstream athletes like Phelps and Ledecky, but even they are not close to the same level as a Tom Brady, LeBron James or Serena Williams. Outside of Olympic years, most elite swimmers are not in many TV commercials or on billboards. We do not hear or see results on news reports or consistently in newspapers. At the collegiate level, we compete at the same time in the fall as football and during basketball season, so we tend to get squeezed out.”
All valid points. Now that these Olympics have concluded with the closing ceremonies on Sunday morning, NFL and college football training camps will become the lead stories. The NBA free agency developments seem to be their own separate news cycle. Once October arrives, just when Novitsky’s program is about to hit the pool for the start of their season, MLB’s postseason is heating up.
Locally, perhaps Bret Bielema’s football program will be in the mix for a possible bowl season. Speculation will ensue about what starting five Brad Underwood will employ when the season tips off in November.
Justin Spring knows first-hand what it’s like to take part in the Summer Olympics. The former Illini men’s gymnastics standout and now the veteran coach of the program he used to compete for, Spring was a key part of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team that took bronze at the Summer Olympics in Beijing in 2008.
He has a succinct and logical explanation for why sports fans can get behind sports in the Summer Olympics once every four years, yet not want to follow it on a consistent basis like they do other sports.
“People rally around anything in the Olympics because of patriotism and we want to support our country,” Spring said. “You’re watching the Olympics. Not curling or gymnastics or horseback riding. You’re watching the monumental, once-every-four-years competition between the countries of the world. If that happens to be Korea versus the U.S. in badminton, then it’s, ‘Go, USA!’ Outside of the Olympics, there isn’t much accessibility to even watch these sports. If there is, it doesn’t have the connection and intrigue of winning a medal for our country.”
Spring and Novitsky both agree on another element relating to their two particular sports, especially at the collegiate level: Their competitions need to be faster-paced, easier to understand and more relatable to the casual sports fan.
“Our championship meets happen over the course of four days, with multiple hours for prelims and finals,” Novitsky said. “Then you have the actual events that can take under 30 seconds to events that can take over 15 minutes. There are many exciting distance races that may come down to a difference of less than one second, but if you have never watched a meet or do not know what the race is, it is easy to lose people’s attention.”
The attention heaped on the Olympics is now over. But Beijing will host a Games again, this time the Winter Olympics, starting in February 2022. Swimming, gymnastics and track and field will once again have their moment under the primetime glare in three years when the Summer Games return to Paris in 2024 and then back to the U.S. with Los Angeles the host city in 2028.
The key question now becomes how those sports can capitalize on the opportunities they’ve presented on the world stage the last two-plus weeks. And how those who consumed them so vociferously in that same time span choose to utilize their attention span.