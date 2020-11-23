Jacob Rajlich ran around his apartment when Ayo Dosunmu announced he would return to Illinois.
Tim Weitekamp enjoys seeing the Illini beat Indiana. No matter the year.
The Flyin’ Illini helped persuade Melvin Tate about what college he would attend.
Brian Stark stood in awe of Frank Williams leading an Illini comeback to beat Seton Hall in overtime 20 years ago at the Assembly Hall.
Ken Kobiernicki doesn’t have many fond memories of his 23rd birthday. Thanks Matt Sylvester.
All anecdotes these die-hard Illini fans are comfortable sharing. All because of one common constant throughout their lives: Illinois basketball.
The 2020-21 season tips off in less than a week. In a sterile environment at State Farm Center, where no fans are allowed to fill up any of the 15,544 seats.
COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc on our lives and sports. Yet for hundreds of thousands of Illinois fans, they’re eager to watch what Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and the rest of Brad Underwood’s eighth-ranked Illini roster can achieve this winter.
“I’m excited to see the culmination of what the Illini were building toward last year before the season was cut short,” said Kobiernicki, a 38-year-old CPA living in Chicago and a 2005 UI graduate who had his March 6 birthday ruined 15 years ago when Sylvester sank a late three-pointer to end the Illini’s undefeated season at Ohio State in the final regular season game. “When the season ended abruptly, I, like many Illini fans, assumed we had seen the last of Ayo — and possibly Kofi as well. The fact that both guys came back, plus factoring in the exciting freshman class as well as the senior veterans, makes me hopeful that we are about to witness a very special season.”
Perhaps a season that ends at the Final Four. Which is where Weitekamp, a 78-year-old life-long Rantoul resident who celebrates his next birthday the same day the Illini tip off the season this upcoming Wednesday against North Carolina A&T, was in 2005 when Illinois reached the national championship game in St. Louis.
For Weitekamp, his Illinois fandom stretches back decades. Seeing Illinois, led by Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn, beat Indiana 100-98 on Feb. 21, 1959, at Huff Gym to end a five-game losing skid is one vivid memory.
“My Dad and I were the recipients of two tickets from a despondent fan,” Weitekamp said. “Beating Indiana felt good as a high school junior, and still feels good 60-plus years later.”
Stark is a 42-year-old profit center manager for The Andersons Inc. Champaign Grain Facility. He holds two degrees from the UI and holds two Illini teams close to his heart: the Flyin’ Illini team that reached the Final Four in 1989 and the national runner-ups in 2005.
“This team has the talent that ranks up there with those two teams,” Stark said. “I can’t wait to see how much they can accomplish this year.”
Tate, a 48-year-old Rapid Transit Operator for the Chicago Transit Authority, graduated from the UI in 1996. Seeing Kenny Battle’s rim-rattling dunks, Nick Anderson’s soft shooting touch and Lou Henson’s coaching acumen in the late 1980s made Champaign-Urbana feel like home. Even while watching on TV from Chicago.
“The excitement and pride the Flyin’ Illini brought to the entire state influenced me to go to the UI after high school,” Tate said. “I got to witness the brilliant consistency Deon Thomas brought every game, and I was on hand when Andy Kaufmann hit a buzzer-beating three to give the Illini the win over Iowa. That moment was by far the loudest I ever heard Assembly Hall. I thought the dome was going to blow off.”
The hallowed dome still stands. One Rajlich, a 22-year-old St. Joseph native who graduated from Uni High in 2016 and from the UI in 2020 with a degree in civil engineering, is intimately familiar with. He lived it the past four years with the Orange Krush.
“The first time I stepped foot into the freshly-renovated State Farm Center as a freshman was surreal,” Rajlich said. “That feeling never really disappeared. Walking into each game into the sea of orange at the bottom of the bowl was a childhood dream of mine, and I got to live it.”
Now, Rajlich lives in Shreveport, La., working as a transit planner. But he’ll still tune in to every Illini game he can.
Like so many other Illini fans, who will still experience a cavalcade of emotions like they would if they were watching Dosunmu perfect his mid-range game even more or watching Cockburn punish the rims with his thunderous dunks in person.
Hope seems fleeting this year. But these Illini can provide light in what might be a dark winter.
“All the pieces have finally come together this year, and now’s the time to seize the moment,” Rajlich said. “I can’t wait to see what happens.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.