CHAMPAIGN — The game happened almost 30 years ago.
So some of the details are a little hazy to those involved and some of the people involved aren’t around unfortunately. But the anecdotes still ring true. And Deon Thomas, who shared this particular story during an in-person appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ this week at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, was feeling good after the Illinois men’s basketball team he starred for beat Ohio State 85-73 on March 6, 1993, in Champaign.
The box score today shows Thomas produced 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 12-point victory against Randy Ayers’ Buckeyes.
Certainly one of the most productive all-around games for the greatest scorer to ever wear an Illini uniform, who just isn’t remembered as the greatest passer in program history.
By design.
And here’s why.
Thomas approached the late Jimmy Collins in the locker room at the Assembly Hall with elation in talking about his passing statistics that night against Ohio State.
Collins, the Illinois assistant coach with deep Chicago ties who recruited Thomas out of Chicago to Champaign, motioned for the late Lou Henson to come over. The all-time winningest coach in Illinois history by that point in his career wasn’t exactly thrilled with the number of assists Thomas delivered.
“Coach looked at me and was like, ‘That’s not your job,’” Thomas recalled on Monday night, his 6-foot-9 athletic frame that looks like he could still give Brad Underwood’s team some quality minutes spilling out of his elevated wooden chair at the Esquire. “‘That’s not why I brought you here. That’s (five) more shots. We might need those.’ I told coach, you’ll never have to tell me again.”
Thomas ended up with 2,129 career points at Illinois, a number that has stood the test of time since he last played for the Illini against Georgetown on March 18, 1994, in a first-round NCAA tournament game in Oklahoma City.
No other Illinois player is within 180 points of Thomas’ mark, with runner-up Kiwane Garris, who was a freshman when Thomas was a senior at Illinois, checking in second with 1,948 points. Malcolm Hill made a run a few years ago, but the current Chicago Bulls forward still fell short and checks in third with 1,846 points.
Trent Frazier will climb in numerous offensive and defensive career categories at Illinois since he’s playing a fifth season this winter because of the pandemic. The left-handed shooting guard has 1,635 career points (11th right now in program history) and is 495 points away from topping Thomas’ mark. It’s likely out of the realm of possibility given the most number of games Frazier could still play — 22 or 23 with 13 regular-season games left, three or four Big Ten tournament games and then a six-game run in the NCAA tournament all the way to the national title game — would mean he’d need to average about 22 points every game.
Maybe Kofi Cockburn makes a run? Maybe not. The 7-foot All-American center has 1,256 career points — good for 30th all-time, with Bruce Douglas and his 1,261 points next in line — and Thomas even mentioned the possibility of Cockburn becoming the all-time leading scorer at Illinois to the big man recently. Only 13 years had elapsed by the time Thomas broke the previous Illinois record-holder for points, Eddie Johnson, and Thomas wants to return the favor someday that Johnson gave to him as a college standout.
“I told Kofi, ‘Man, you need to come back next year so you can break the all-time scoring record,’” Thomas said. “He looked at me like, ‘You really want that?’ I was like, ‘Yes.’ I want to do what Eddie Johnson did. Eddie Johnson called me and was like, ‘Deon, congratulations.’ First of all, being a kid from the west side of Chicago and having Eddie Johnson call me, I was blown away. These young people should have something I had. I’ve had it long enough.”
Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points this season, likely his last in Champaign before he declares and sticks in the NBA draft this year. Let’s assume the best-case scenario and Illinois advances to play in the national title game on April 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, giving Cockburn 22 more games in his junior season. And let’s say he stays at his current scoring average. He’d wind up with around 1,718 career points, give or take a point or two, but still well short of Thomas’ milestone.
But if Cockburn does the unthinkable and makes Illini fans from coast to coast rejoice with happiness by returning for a fourth season, then Thomas’ scoring record is within reach.
“To be quite honest, it’s never been a big deal to me,” Thomas said. “I owe all of that to my teammates and to my coaches. Records are made to be broken.”
True. But this one doesn’t appear like it’ll get broken any time soon.