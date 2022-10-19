CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald understands the moment right now is one the Illinois football program is unaccustomed to.
In his four years of playing wide receiver and returning kicks for the Illini under Lou Tepper and Ron Turner in the mid-to-late 1990s, McDonald spent exactly one week with Illinois ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
It didn’t last long, either. The Illini entered the 1995 season 25th in the first AP Top 25 poll. A season-opening 38-14 loss to Michigan followed, and Illinois never once again found itself ranked among the Top 25 teams the rest of McDonald’s playing career.
Now, more than two decades after his playing career at Illinois ended and in his second season working as Bret Bielema’s receivers coach, McDonald and the rest of the Illini program are experiencing new heights of success the program hasn’t seen in more than a decade.
The 18th-ranked Illini are already 6-1, having clinched a bowl berth with this past Saturday’s 26-14 Homecoming triumph against Minnesota. They’ve found their names in the AP Top 25 poll for two straight weeks and will again on Sunday when another version is released since recruiting and rest are the focal point this week for the Illini during their second bye week of the season.
But so much more about this season is still to be determined.
“This is uncharted territory for Illinois,” McDonald said Monday evening during an appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ the WDWS radio show broadcasting from the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign. “But for us, it’s just the next game.”
Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) is the next foe for Illinois to get ready for. The singular focus, while also maintaining a big-picture approach Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has raved about in his public comments about Bielema, of prepping for a trip to Lincoln, Neb., to face the host Cornhuskers at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at another Memorial Stadium is what McDonald said is etched into his mind and that of his fellow assistant coaches while they toil away for hours each week at the Smith Center.
“The first thing we see when we walk in the building is: ‘Do your job,’” McDonald said. “That snaps you back to reality real quick. Coach B. talks all the time about the only thing that matters is doing our job and doing the process that he sets up every week. Every week is different. Every team is different. We come in on Tuesday, get the directions of how he wants us to attack, and we go attack.”
A quiet confidence and intensity seemed to simmer from McDonald on Monday evening. Sitting next to former Illini All-American offensive lineman and current Illinois football radio analyst Martin O’Donnell, you could tell McDonald was pleased with how the season has progressed.
Pleased with the development of wide receivers he coaches on a daily basis like Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Brian Hightower, among others.
Pleased with how they’ve adapted to new quarterback Tommy DeVito and pleased with how they’ve accepted their blocking roles in trying to spring Heisman Trophy contender Chase Brown for another long run.
“You show love for your teammate about how you play without the football,” McDonald said. “We have one of the best running backs in the country, and if you can’t block for him, you don’t deserve to be on the field. The offensive line, that’s their pride and joy, but we get the diva reputation as receivers. We want to go make that touchdown block and celebrate in the end zone, too. Karma is you make a good block, the ball is going to find you in some shape or form.”
Karma is shining brightly on the Illini these days.
O’Donnell, who endured three straight losing seasons in the mid-2000s before starting and contributing significantly to the 2007 Illinois team that made it to the Rose Bowl, said he goes home after every game and his children are waiting to tell him how many victories the Illini have now.
A bowl trip for the Illini means a vacation for the O’Donnell family in late December. Just like many Illinois fans and their families across the country are probably starting to plan for, as well.
“It’s been a lot more fun this year than it has been in some years,” said O’Donnell, who has had his current radio role since the 2015 season, “and we’re not done yet.”
That’s the most fascinating topic to consider, too. Sure, Illinois can lay claim to a spot in say, the Quick Lane Bowl right now.
But Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis — the site of the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 — is only two hours away from Memorial Stadium. How many fans are starting to daydream about the possibility of Bielema’s Illini going up against Ohio State that night?
Illinois hasn’t played in a traditional New Year’s Day bowl since the Rose Bowl in 2008. Apologies to the Texas Bowl, the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, the Heart of Dallas Bowl and the Redbox Bowl, but the Citrus Bowl has a bit more cache than those four bowls. All of which are either under different names these days or no longer in existence.
A common refrain from many Illinois fans who have endured years and decades of futility and instability is they just want to go somewhere warm in late December to cheer on their favorite team.
McDonald and O’Donnell realize the sentiment better than most since they played their entire college careers with the Illini.
They believed in this program before the national media started to catch on to what this current Illinois team could do.
“There were good players here before, but I think it’s just a belief,” McDonald said. “I think that’s one thing that Coach B. does a great job of is not only selling the vision, but getting guys to believe in the vision and understanding how it’s done and understanding the process of how it’s done. There’s proof that what Coach B. is telling the players and the coaches and following the plan and the process, as he likes to say, the results will come.”
Positive results have happened way more often than not during the first seven weeks of the college football season for Illinois.
The key now, for the final five-game stretch that begins Oct. 29 at Nebraska, is to sustain it.
If they do, watch out. Illinois football and its starved fan base is ready to shake up the sport.
“Last year, we were recruiting kids and selling them the future,” McDonald said. “Now, when you’re calling those prospects, you’re able to show them and they can see, ‘Well, you told us this was going to happen.’ The recruits, especially the in-state recruits, are starting to see what we’re building and how we’re doing it and the excitement we have around the program.”
That’s a feeling many folks in these parts — and Illinois fans in different pockets all around the country — can get accustomed to.
