The fun isn’t stopping for three boys’ basketball teams in Champaign County.
In fact, it’s only going to intensify.
Welcome to March.
Even with the calendar not fully flipped yet to the third month of the year, fans, players and coaches at Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour and St. Joseph-Ogden will eagerly anticipate what is to come this upcoming week.
All three programs will play in sectional semifinal games, with the chance for more memories to transpire than what just happened on Friday night following their regional championship celebrations.
Charging forwardTim Lavin will probably tell you he’s had more talented teams.
But the veteran Centennial coach — how is it possible he’s in his 21st season leading the Chargers? — won his seventh regional title since he took control of the program back in 2001. And first since former Illini Michael Finke starred as a senior at Centennial in 2013.
These Chargers don’t have the star power of say, the 2008-09 state-championship team that featured four future Division I players in Rayvonte Rice (Drake and Illinois), James Kinney (Ohio and San Jose State), Jeff Johnson (Eastern Kentucky) and Josh Piper (Eastern Illinois).
They’ll need big games from senior guards Trae Warren and David Hubbard again when Centennial (17-12) plays Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (30-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a Class 3A Danville Sectional semifinal game.
Especially with 6-foot-5 senior center Jack Young Jr. out after breaking his foot during Wednesday night’s regional-semifinal triumph against Normal West.
Three factors might work out in Centennial’s favor:
1) The Chargers already own a 67-56 win against Springfield SHG, but that was back on Nov. 23 at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament when most of the Cyclones’ roster was preparing for a Class 4A state football championship game.
2) The coaching pedigree of Lavin, who carries 369 wins into Tuesday night. No game is too big for him on the sidelines given his experience in high-pressure situations.
3) The Chargers’ familiarity with the gym at Danville. These Chargers won 56-54 in overtime a month ago at Danville, so they know the shooting backgrounds, what the floor is like and how the environment will feel.
In March, every little advantage is a benefit.
Still rolling in MahometThe Mahomet-Seymour football team last fall had more prolific offensive performances en route to the Class 5A state quarterfinals than what Ryan Bosch’s boys’ basketball team put together in its 31-28 win against Lincoln on Friday night.
But Bosch will take it. Because his team was able to practice on Saturday and get their first preparations in for their next game: a 3A Danville Sectional semifinal game against Decatur MacArthur (25-7) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
After enduring a taut, close game against Lincoln that saw the Bulldogs rally from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, it was understandable what Bosch felt late Friday night. Relief.
“It was a back-and-forth game with not a lot of possessions in it, so everything mattered,” said Bosch, the fourth-year coach of the Bulldogs who won his first regional title in charge of the program. “I’m just so happy for the kids. They’ve had such adversity this year that they’ve had to overcome and go through.”
The Bulldogs (17-14) don’t have the most appealing record. And found themselves under .500 at the beginning of February.
The return of 6-foot-9 senior center Luke Koller, though, from a shoulder injury in late January after he missed more than two months of the season, is a stabilizing force. He came through with 10 points and eight rebounds against Lincoln.
“When you plan and prep to have a kid his size in the middle, and to lose him that first game, it really took some adjustment,” Bosch said. “We have 11 juniors on this team, so there was a lot of transition for them to figure out what varsity basketball looks like, and most of them were coming off a deep football playoff run. We guarded with some zone in Luke’s absence to protect the paint, and then he came back and allowed us to become a little bit more of our identity defensively. We’ve been working at it every day. My assistants are definitely earning their paychecks this year.”
It helps, too, having a future Division I athlete in the Bulldogs’ starting lineup. Even if 6-3 junior Blake Wolters will take his talents to the Purdue baseball team in the future. Wolters made a crucial steal on Friday and converted a traditional three-point play late in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a slim lead against the Railsplitters, ultimately finishing with a game-high 12 points.
“Both of our regional games had stretches where it felt like he was just going to make a play to win the basketball game when we needed it,” Bosch said. “It’s been nice to have a kid who plays with such confidence and when it boils down to the end of the game, you know he’s somebody who can make a play for you.”
They’ll try to keep making plays a short drive from their hometown on Wednesday night in Danville. The M-S fan base has shown out in full force this season and has had reason to cheer with the football team’s success and the girls’ basketball team set to play Monday night in Highland in a 3A super-sectional game. It shouldn’t be any different when the Bulldogs’ boys’ basketball team tries to reach the Sweet 16.
“It’s been such a fun time to be a Bulldog fan this school year with all the postseason excitement,” Bosch said. “The girls are hopefully going to have a special night Monday before us, and then everybody can come over to Danville on Wednesday. There’s a real good buzz going on in the school where everybody is excited.”
Spartans showing balanceTy Pence is averaging nearly 24 points per game this season for the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team.
At times during Friday night’s 58-50 win at Unity to deliver the Spartans a Class 2A regional championship, the 6-foot-6 junior wing dominated the flow of the game.
Driving to the basket and contorting his body to make contested layups.
Hitting mid-range jump shots.
Pulling in rebound after rebound after rebound.
“It always helps when you’ve got the best player on the floor,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said in a huge understatement.
Pence scored 23 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and more importantly, didn’t seem to get overwhelmed with the constant defensive attention the Rockets put on him. Of course, the Division I recruit has gotten used to it.
But what made the difference for the Spartans (23-9) in moving on to play El Paso-Gridley (27-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Clifton Central Sectional semifinal game was the contributions from his teammates. Senior forward Andrew Beyers supplied 14 points, senior guard Evan Ingram added nine points, all in the fourth quarter, and sophomore guard Logan Smith chipped in seven points and six rebounds.
“Obviously, in big games like this, that’s what we’re going to need,” Pence said. “Our guys stepped up, and we have all the faith in the world in them.”
It’s cool to see Pence put up games where he gets close to 40 points, and he’s more than capable of it. When his teammates are complementing him, though, like they did Friday night, it makes SJ-O a more well-rounded team. And a team that can hang with anybody in the state.
“We’ve talked about that all year,” Duval said. “There’s been games where we’ve got beat and one guy scores, but we don’t have anybody else that scores. We needed that. It’s crucial.”
Around the areaTuesday night and Wednesday night won’t just feature Champaign County boys’ basketball teams playing.
Piatt County will have representation from Monticello as the Sages try to reach the 30-win plateau for the first time in the program’s history. Coach Kevin Roy relies on a talented senior class that plays hard defense and has a versatile, balanced offense. The Sages (29-3) will need all those elements to beat Herscher (24-8) in a 2A Clifton Central Sectional game that tips at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
At the same time on Tuesday night, and further south, Tuscola will aim to reach the Sweet 16 in 1A. Tuscola last played in a sectional championship game in 2005, a year after current coach Justin Bozarth graduated from the Douglas County school.
Bozarth will need another monster game from Loyola Chicago signee Jalen Quinn as the Warriors (27-6) will essentially have a true road game in playing St. Anthony (20-12) on the Bulldogs’ home court in Effingham.
And in Iroquois County, Milford (25-9) has the Bearcats’ fans excited as coach Dave Caldwell’s team will try to extend its season when it plays St. Teresa (18-8) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a 1A Watseka Sectional semifinal game.
It’s shaping up for a fun week on the local high school boys’ basketball scene. With plenty more in store.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette.