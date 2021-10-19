CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball received a nice splash of preseason recognition on Monday.
Brad Underwood’s team checks in at No. 11 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.
The same number Ayo Dosunmu and Dee Brown wore (easy way to remember) is the number the Illini will have next to its name for the next three weeks and also next to it when the first two opponents — Jackson State on Nov. 9 and Arkansas State on Nov. 12 — visit State Farm Center in Champaign.
The number may change by the time the poll comes out again on Nov. 15, hours before Illinois faces its first significant test of the season at Marquette later that Monday night.
Or it may stay the same. Point being: it’s all just a numbers game at the moment.
Rankings don’t really matter much to Underwood. Just ask him about those five-star labels attached to high-school players in the recruiting world and you’ll likely get a shrug.
Nor should they. The 63 voting members of The AP’s poll, which includes our own Illini beat writer, Scott Richey, do their best to assess the best teams in the country on a weekly basis. On top of multiple other job responsibilities they have.
It’s a great way to get some buzz and chatter going about college basketball. It helps players and coaches know what games are significant each night and fires up fan bases all across the country.
Plus, you have to think the voters knew what they were talking about last season when they had Gonzaga at No. 1 and Baylor at No. 2 in the first preseason poll last season. Those two teams, after all, played in the NCAA championship game last April that Scott Drew’s Bears ended up winning.
Illinois outplayed its preseason ranking last season — eighth — and wound up second in the final AP poll.
But still, a popular refrain from Illinois fans when it comes to their favorite program is disrespect. It was a common sight on social media on Monday (I get it, not always the best place to look for positivity or optimism).
As in ...
➜ The Big Ten beat writers disrespected Illinois by picking it third in the league’s unofficial preseason poll earlier this month.
➜ The AP voters disrespected Illinois by putting it 11th in its initial rankings this season.
➜ The NCAA tournament selection committee disrespected Illinois by seeding Loyola Chicago eighth last March.
➜ The entire NBA disrespected Dosunmu by not picking him in the first round of July’s draft
And so on.
First off, finding your team in the AP Top 25 is better than not finding them in there at all. That happened to the Illini for nearly five straight years last decade. The John Groce era wasn’t all that long ago, and Underwood’s first two seasons at Illinois (26-39) left plenty to be desired in the win-loss column.
Second, the preseason poll doesn’t always get it right, even with picking Gonzaga and Baylor last season as the two best teams early on.
Wisconsin, Duke and Kentucky all found themselves in the Top 10 during last season’s preseason poll, only to find themselves nowhere close to the final Top-25 poll.
One point that’ll certainly rankle Illini supporters is the fact Duke (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 10) are ahead of the Illini right now. Neither blue-blood program with 13 combined national championships — or 13 more than Illinois — made the NCAA tournament last season and both programs went a combined 22-37.
Or the fact Michigan (No. 6) and Purdue (No. 7) are also ahead of the Illini after Illinois beat both those teams last season, including an emphatic 76-53 beatdown at Michigan without Dosunmu in the lineup last March.
Interpret Monday’s preseason rankings however you may like. I’ll have a better handle on them all once the actual games tip off and the results start to matter.
The preseason recognition is undoubtedly a bonus for Illinois. But getting ranked in mid-October is not the end goal when it comes to recognition for Underwood, Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and others inside the Ubben Basketball Complex on the UI campus.
Cutting down nets and raising trophies in March and April is the real recognition they’re working for.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.