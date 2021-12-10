TUSCOLA — The Tuscola boys’ basketball program has designs to play in Champaign the second weekend of March and create some history.
At State Farm Center. With a state championship on the line.
But well before the postseason spotlight will shine on coach Justin Bozarth and his talented Warriors, a chance at a historic accomplishment awaits a proud program on Friday night.
If the Warriors (3-1) beat Uni High (5-4) in a nonconference home game that is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip, Tuscola will earn its 1,500th win in program history.
It’s a moment that’s a long time coming — Tuscola played its first boys’ basketball game during the 1907-08 school year — and one Bozarth has known about for some time thanks to the research efforts of Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday.
“He actually identified it going into last season,” Bozarth said on Thursday. “When you looked at it, we were projecting we would have gotten it at some point during last basketball season.”
The pandemic, obviously, shifted those plans, as Tuscola went 13-5 during the abbreviated schedule, leaving the Warriors four wins shy of the milestone achievement. Tuscola has plenty of opportunities to get win No. 1,500 and add to its total this month, with 13 games on the schedule during a 25-day span in December. After Friday night, the Warriors will travel to Champaign to take on St. Thomas More in an intriguing nonconference game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
But to possibly get the 1,500th win in front of its home crowd — Tuscola has invited former players to Friday night’s game free of charge and they’ll be recognized after the game if the Warriors win — is extra incentive. Bozarth understands this almost better than anyone, having played for Tuscola and graduating from the Douglas County school in 2004.
“For somebody like me, who was born and raised here, and my parents were born and raised here, I got to learn a lot from my dad going to games as a little kid and just hearing about guys that I did get to watch and those teams that were really special back then, along with individual players,” Bozarth said. “You talk about the teams from the late 1980s, and I was a kid going to those games. Those were some of the best teams our school has had to offer.”
Indeed they were. The 1988-89 team, coached by Kerry Kincaid and featuring the talents of players like Steve Weemer, Roger Warner, Matt Washburn and Brian Hatfield, among others, finished 28-2 and advanced to the Class A state tournament in Champaign. It’s the only Tuscola team to make it to the state tournament, but that group was the second of four straight teams to win a regional title every year from 1988 to 1991.
The 1995-96 team, bolstered by the presence of future Illini and NFL defensive end Fred Wakefield, advanced to a super-sectional in the two-class system and so did the 2004-05 team. All four years Bozarth was in high school, the Warriors won at least 22 games every season. And Tuscola won at least 20 games in two of Bozarth’s first three seasons coaching at his alma mater.
Now in his fifth season overseeing Tuscola, Bozarth has a senior standout in Jalen Quinn and a solid supporting cast to build around. So getting to the 20-win benchmark is likely obtainable, with even bigger postseason goals on the horizon. Savoring the everyday moments, though, during the regular season is another aspect Bozarth doesn’t want his current players to lose sight of.
“I’m a firm believer that high school kids look for motivation in just about everything,” Bozarth said. “This is another one of those deals that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be the team that gets to our fourth win as quickly as possible so we can celebrate this with all the people that have poured into this, as well.’ At Tuscola, we’re no different than a lot of small schools in that we’ve got kids whose dads have played here and have been a part of this buildup to 1,500 wins. To have all those people in the gym, it will hopefully be a special night.”
Quinn had one earlier this week inside Tuscola’s gym on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3 left-handed guard became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer during Tuscola’s convincing 85-38 win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. The Loyola Chicago signee now carries 1,607 career points, along with 557 career rebounds and 263 career assists, into Friday night. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals during the first two weeks of the season.
Since signing with the Ramblers last month, too, Bozarth said he’s seen a different Quinn emerge, too. Free from the pressure of picking a future college home, he can just turn his sights on adding to his already impressive legacy at Tuscola.
“Off the court, the easiest way to look at it is every kid loves to be recruited and have interest, but it gets to a certain point in the recruitment process that it just becomes almost just non-stop,” Bozarth said. “I think Jalen got there where it was whether he was sitting at home or hanging out with friends, it was either a text or a phone call. If you don’t answer, then people are worried, ‘Well, maybe he’s not interested because he didn’t answer it.’ He’s a kid, like a lot of kids, that doesn’t want to sit around all day and talk on the phone. I do think off the court he’s just relaxed more.”
Which has translated into even better performances on the court from the four-year starter.
“He knows what we need from him,” Bozarth said. “He’s playing with his classmates that he’s played with since he was in second grade. Everybody knows what to expect and where to be, so just not having the pressure to specifically perform when such and such coach is in the gym watching you, he just plays at a super relaxed level at this point.”
Quinn, obviously, is the catalyst Tuscola will rely on all season to make its lofty expectations come true. Bozarth doesn’t have another D-I recruit on his roster, but he does have solid contributors who can complement Quinn when opponents try their best to stop the dynamic playmaker.
Preston Brown, a 6-4 senior, is averaging 8.3 points. Easton Cunningham, a 6-0 junior, is averaging seven points and has made 50 percent of his three-point attempts (8 of 16) so far. Haven Hatfield, a 6-3 senior, is a two-year starter who provides interior defense and a physical post presence. Jordan Quinn, a 6-2 sophomore and Jalen’s younger brother, played in his first game of the season against ALAH and dropped in 10 points.
“We knew before the season started that our depth was going to be a huge factor,” Bozarth said. “We’ve had a different secondary scorer in every game so far. Easton has made huge strides, both athletically and defensively, which has allowed him to be just solid at both ends of the floor. Haven is a guy who just continues to be solid. Preston has made a huge leap in what he’s able to do, but he’s carried a little bit of the scoring load for us. A lot of guys are falling into their roles and trying to be stars in those roles.”
A special season appears to be taking shape in Tuscola. With people in the sports-crazed community taking notice.
“We’ve had a great buzz and energy in our gym on game nights,” Bozarth said. “Our guys are around the community, and we get more and more new faces coming to each home game. Their work ethic has led them to be talked about a little bit, and that comes with a target on your back as well, too. To see the accolades that we’ve been able to accomplish and hopefully will accomplish on Friday, our basketball program is in a good spot. This week has been a unique week, but definitely a memorable one, as well.”
Another chance to add to the memories — and to the program’s win total — is there for the taking on Friday night in Tuscola.
If you’re a basketball fan, go out and enjoy it.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.