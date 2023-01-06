TUSCOLA — Every day the Tuscola girls’ basketball team gathers, veteran coach Tim Kohlbecker always wants his players thinking.
Which is why he asks them a question of the day. All the players get a chance to answer, and saying, ‘Um,’ is discouraged.
“Last year when we said um, we had to do some down and backs,” Tuscola senior guard Harley Woodard said with a laugh on Thursday afternoon, sitting inside a conference room at Tuscola High School eating some lunch with two of her teammates and coach while recording an episode of The News-Gazette’s ‘Extra Prep,’ podcast. “So we never said it again.”
The question posed to this talented, cohesive group of Warriors — led by seniors like Woodard, Ella Boyer, Izzy Wilcox and Molly Macauly — the other day: What would you want people to say about you?
“I want people to know me as compassionate,” Wilcox said. “Harley’s was kind. Ella’s was competitive. These talks are really nice to have, but they’re also a bonding moment.”
Whatever talents these particular group of Warriors have on and off the court is working this winter. Tuscola is the only area girls’ basketball team still undefeated, with the Warriors carrying an 18-0 record, The News-Gazette’s top ranking and a No. 4 spot in the latest Associated Press Class 1A statewide poll into Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. home nonconference game against Unity (13-4).
Kohlbecker has guided Tuscola to nine regional titles and one sectional championship in his tenure on the sidelines that started in 2004. But the way his team has played through the first two months this season has even left him surprised.
“Have you ever had a team go 18-0?” Wilcox said, turning in her chair and asking Kohlbecker perhaps his question of the day.
“Only in my mind,” Kohlbecker quipped without missing a beat.
Tuscola has Division I athletes and lineage on its roster this season. Just not in basketball. Boyer will play softball at Illinois State, with Wilcox set to do so as well at Lindenwood. Sophomore Lia Patterson is a sprinting force in track and field, with colleges bound to pursue her. And Woodard is the younger sister of former Tuscola football standout Hunter Woodard, who just wrapped up his fifth season playing and contributing on the offensive line at Oklahoma State.
But their competitive basketball futures will likely end by the time they graduate from Tuscola. So, how exactly, are they winding through the season with a perfect record still?
“I feel our team chemistry is probably the best team chemistry I’ve been on in my whole high school career,” Boyer said.
Kohlbecker echoes the sentiment. Enhanced even more by the daily conversations he and his players have.
“In just that brief time, you get to know something about them away from the court,” Kohlbecker said about his question of the day philosophy. “I think it’s the chemistry, too. I had no idea what it was going to be like coming into the season. You just never know from year to year. This is one of the best we’ve had. Do they always get along? I’m sure they don’t. But what I really want them to take away is that sometimes the journey is as good as the destination and everything that goes with the trip.”
The trip will continue for at least another month for these Warriors. Tough games with Unity, Cerro Gordo/Bement and Clinton are on the schedule in the next week. The Central Illinois Conference tournament is still up ahead at the end of January. And that’s before the glare of the postseason arrives in mid-February.
“It’d be really nice to keep up the winning streak, of course, but I really like making memories with my team,” Woodard said. “I really hope we make it far into the postseason just to keep making those memories. It would be really cool if we won a sectional and made it to state to put a nice banner up on our wall.”
“You want to do something that nobody else in Tuscola girls’ basketball history has done,” Wilcox added. “We can make history here and leave our mark. We need to continue that, and I know we can do something extraordinary. I know we can.”
Despite all the sustained, consistent success under Kohlbecker and under previous coaches, Tuscola has never made it to the state tournament
Which, begs another question of the day: Which Tuscola girls’ basketball team is the best in school history?
Right now, it’s this one.
Christie Clinic Shootout on tapBoys’ basketball teams from across the state are bound for St. Joseph again this weekend.
The Christie Clinic Shootout, an event St. Joseph-Ogden started in 2015, is back again this Saturday with seven games slated to run all day and night in the only shootout held in Champaign County all season.
The headliner is likely the 6:30 p.m. tip between the host Spartans, led by Illinois State signee Ty Pence, and Nashville. The Hornets are the reigning Class 2A state champions after defeating Monticello 32-31 last March inside State Farm Center in Champaign.
Monticello is one of the teams at the Christie Clinic Shootout, with the Sages facing Newton at 3:30 p.m. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, coming off a championship at its own Christmas tournament it co-hosts with Heritage, tips off the action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Beecher before Centennial meets Addison Trail at 12:30 p.m. Mt. Zion plays Bloomington at 2 p.m. in the other afternoon game, before the other night games involve Unity against Normal U-High at 5 p.m. and Peoria Notre Dame against Kankakee at 8 p.m.
Friday night lightsThe first full Friday night of 2023 offers some intriguing games on the docket. Particularly in Champaign County.
Centennial (8-7) hosts Danville (5-8) at 7:30 p.m. at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium in a Big 12 Conference game. The Chargers have won three straight and took fifth at the 16-team Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic last week, with coach Tim Lavin’s team seeming to find its stride after some early-season struggles. The Vikings, meanwhile, lost their only two games at the esteemed Pontiac Holiday Tournament last week, but have avoided a three-game losing streak all season. Jonathan Ireland and JaVaughn Robinson can give opposing teams fits, but coach Durrell Robinson’s team hasn’t put it all together for consistent stretches this season.
Another Big 12 game tips off around the same time in Champaign when Normal Community visits Combes Gym to face a suddenly streaking Champaign Central team at 7:30 p.m.
And just outside Champaign, Mahomet-Seymour (7-7) gets a rematch of a Class 3A regional title it won last season when Lincoln and its decorated coach, Neil Alexander, visit Mahomet for a 7:30 p.m. tip in Apollo Conference play.
Maroons back on track?Speaking of Champaign Central, the 4-7 Maroons are still three games under .500 with its only home victory against a one-win Urbana team. But coach LeConte Nix had to like what he saw out of his guys last week at the 79th Centralia Holiday Tournament.
Central lost its first-round game to Evanston, which went on to place second, but then the Maroons rattled off three straight wins, beating Chicago Dyett, St. Louis Kipp and Chatham Glenwood to win the consolation title.
Chris Bush, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, is Central’s top playmaker, and he didn’t disappoint in Centralia by averaging 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. But Bush wasn’t the only Maroon to contribute, with double-digit scoring performances from the likes of junior forward Axel Baldwin, sophomore guard David Riley and junior forward Ben Bandy.
Central only has three seniors on its roster this season, so the young players will play key roles now and in the future. It’s not as talented a team as the Maroons have had in the past, but perhaps the positive signs in Centralia will continue into January.
The Maroons have three home games in the next five days to prove that point, starting Friday night against Normal Community, continuing Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against DeKalb — when Central will honor the memory of the late, legendary Central coach Lee Cabutti — and again at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Normal West. These three games set up the crosstown showdown set for next Friday when the Maroons pay a visit to Centennial for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Coleman Carrodine Gym.
