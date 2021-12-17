TOLONO — It’s not at the same size and magnitude of the IHSA state wrestling finals coming to State Farm Center.
But Unity will bring in 19 different teams from various parts of the state on Friday and Saturday in easily the biggest high school wrestling event in Champaign County in almost two years since the individual state finals were held in mid-February 2020 in Champaign.
“When I got here, our tournament wasn’t that tough,” Unity coach Logan Patton said. “I knew that needed to change.”
Hence, the nine-team Unity Duals — featuring the host Rockets, Benton, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Carterville, Mt. Carmel, Olympia, Peotone, Tremont and Vandalia — that starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. That’ll serve as an appetizer before the main course — the 15-team Unity Invitational that will have the host Rockets, Beardstown, Benton, Carterville, Centralia, Charleston, Hoopeston Area, IC Catholic, Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Olympia, Peotone, Rochester, St. Joseph-Ogden, Springfield Lanphier and Urbana — starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Both events will transpire inside the Rocket Center.
Unity has a loaded lineup and has built up a stellar reputation during Patton’s five seasons in charge. Tavius Hosley placed second at 113 pounds during the Class 1A individual finals in Champaign in mid-February 2020 as a sophomore. Two weeks later, the Rockets took third at the 1A dual team state tournament in Bloomington.
Hosley is back, but much heavier, likely wrestling at 145 pounds this season as a senior with a few matches at 152 mixed in, as well. It doesn’t diminish his chances of standing atop a podium inside State Farm Center in two months, though.
“Tavius hit the weights hard,” Patton said. “He was at 138 last spring and was growing the right way. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do for his senior year. For him to bring the athleticism, he’s always had at a lighter weight now with his size, it’s really fun to see.”
A handful of key Unity football players — Nate Albaugh, Nat Nosler, Nick Nosler, Austin McDaniel, Karson Richardson and Oran Varela, among others — are no strangers to Unity wrestling and bring talent to the upper weights for the Rockets.
And the football players who helped the Rockets place second in state in Class 3A three weeks ago haven’t missed too much time on the mat.
“The week after the state title game, we had half our team in quarantine,” Patton said. “It wasn’t the football guys. It was the other wrestling guys. We had a couple guys come down with COVID, so we lost five duals within the first week.”
Unity just wrestled for the first time last Saturday, heading down south to Benton for five duals and coming home with a 5-0 record after beating Effingham, Caldwell County (Ky.), Benton’s junior varsity team, Harrisburg and Benton.
The Rockets will get tested even more this weekend, going up against state-ranked teams like Tremont and Vandalia. It’s all part of Patton’s plan for his program. Especially with so many wrestlers still getting adjusted to the sport after three-plus months of football.
“Our biggest thing that we stressed as a coaching staff is you’re not going to win a state title in December,” Patton said. “We’ve got a state tournament countdown clock in our room. That’s how many days we’ve got to get better. A couple years ago, we beat Dakota in December, and then they beat us in the state semifinals. Just because we’re winning in December doesn’t mean it’ll happen later in the season. Let’s just everything right by February.”
This weekend is a good starting point. And a good sight for area wrestling fans to see after such a long time has elapsed in between big-time tournaments.