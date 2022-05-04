CHAMPAIGN — One of the strangest rules — among the many — revolving around college athletics is this doozy.
Coaches can’t talk about players publicly until they sign with said school. Of course, they can like and retweet (today’s form of communicating with the younger generation) and send out GIFs and memes by the dozens in regards to a particular recruit.
Which is why Brad Underwood couldn’t publicly comment about Terrence Shannon Jr. until the 21-year-old Texas Tech transfer officially signed with the Illinois men’s basketball program on Tuesday morning.
No comparisons to future Hall of Fame players or top draft picks came out of Underwood’s mouth during his relaxed, roughly 20-minute session with reporters.
But the sixth-year Illini coach certainly spoke in glowing terms about the latest — and possibly most significant addition — to the Illini roster this offseason.
Called Shannon an elite defender. An elite worker. An elite athlete.
Elite (maybe unrealistic) expectations follow the Illini each and every winter. Landing a 6-foot-6, 215-pound Chicago native who is only 85 points away from 1,000 career points will only add to the hype surrounding Shannon before he even puts an Illinois uniform on and steps into the bright lights at State Farm Center.
“He fits everything that we do,” Underwood said.
The Illini nearly reached the pinnacle of college basketball in 2005 before losing to North Carolina in the national title game. In fact, the five NCAA tournament wins Dee Brown & Co. pulled off in that memorable spring 17 years ago is the same number of NCAA tournament wins the Illini have achieved since that night in St. Louis (2006 against Air Force, 2010 against UNLV, 2013 against Colorado, 2021 against Drexel and 2022 against Chattanooga).
Shannon, though, is no stranger to success. Not just from early November to early March.
His three seasons at Texas Tech saw the Raiders compile a 72-34 record that included a trip to the Sweet 16 in the most recent NCAA tournament and a second-round appearance during 2021’s Indianapolis-only version.
And make no bones about it: If Illinois wants to secure its third straight NCAA tournament appearance — a to-do item the program hasn’t checked off since making nine straight from 2000-08 — next spring, Shannon is likely the driving force.
Versatility was another buzzword Underwood floated about on Tuesday when discussing Shannon.
He can get to the basket.
He can step out behind the arc and make the occasional three-pointer with relatively consistent results, going 72 for 205 (35.1 percent) in three seasons with the Red Raiders.
He can defend. Probably all five positions.
“I think he’s going to be one of the outstanding athletes in the Big Ten,” Underwood said, “and not just in the Big Ten, but in the country.”
Plus, the fact he’s from Chicago can’t be overlooked. Some of the best players in Illinois history (Deon Thomas, Kiwane Garris, Nick Anderson, Ayo Dosunmu, Eddie Johnson, Efrem Winters, John Kerr, Luther Head and Lowell Hamilton, just to name a few) call Chicago home.
Shannon was lightly regarded during his senior season at Lincoln Park High School in the Windy City, opting for a year at IMG Academy in Florida to build up his recruitment.
It worked, and he nearly chose Illinois back in the summer of 2019 before committing to DePaul and then changing his mind to Texas Tech a short while later.
Underwood said Shannon has visited the campus multiple times in the past, and now, three years later, he’ll get even more familiar with his surroundings in C-U.
“I think it was fit. I think it was the idea of coming home. I think that all those things have come into play with him,” Underwood said. “He feels like our development can be terrific and help him get to where he wants to go. He’s ultimately chasing that next-level dream. We had success with a guy he knows very, very well in Ayo. There were a lot of great talking points that he felt very comfortable with.”
So Shannon knows where Green Street is. Knows where the Ubben Basketball Complex is. Knows what it’ll feel like trying to become the man after Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn filled those large roles each of the last two seasons.
“In our post-Kofi stuff that we’re going to have to do, he’s a great addition because he can attack the rim and add that with his jumper and our ability to play in transition. I expect him to be very Ayo-esque in terms of some of the same things Ayo did in transition, I think (Shannon) can do,” Underwood said. “Excited to have him.”
And excited to talk about him.