TOLONO — Matt Brown has speed. To spare.
Which, for a running back, is a good trait. Just when it’s used properly.
And Brown, the junior running back for Unity, didn’t always use those attributes the best.
Take it from Scott Hamilton, who has won more football games than any other active area high school coach. The 28th-year Unity coach and his longtime offensive line coach with the Rockets, Tony Reetz, attended a coaches’ clinic one year.
The year doesn’t matter, but the story the two coaches came away with does. Because it illustrates the progress of Brown.
“We heard at the clinic that when a running back gets tackled by the first guy, the joke was, ‘Well, he got the minimum there,’” Hamilton said. “We always used to give Matt crap about that and be like, ‘Wow, good run. You got the minimum there.’”
Not anymore. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, gets the minimum and then some for Unity (11-0) going into Saturday’s 2 p.m. Class 3A state quarterfinal home game for the Rockets against Williamsville (10-1) at Hicks Field.
The two-sport athlete — he runs sprints and does the long jump for the Rockets’ track and field team — has accumulated 1,537 rushing yards on 218 carries and 20 touchdowns this fall for Unity.
Fewer than seven months after 6-4, 270-pound Lane Innes bulldozed his way through opponents in the condensed spring season en route to News-Gazette Player of the Year status after rushing for 865 yards and 11 touchdowns in just five games with the Rockets, Brown is the ball carrier Hamilton is relying on.
“The biggest difference between Lane and him is if there wasn’t a hole, Lane would run through you,” Unity senior offensive lineman Chance Ingleman said. “With Matt, he’s a shiftier back. It’s like apples and oranges trying to compare them both. He’s a great player and he sees the hole real well.”
Well, not always. Let Hamilton explain.
“He was getting to the hole too quick,” Unity’s Hall of Fame coach said. “Our timing wasn’t great on it. He was just in the back of our guards and our lead pullers. We just kept watching film with him and kind of tweaking stances. About Week 4 or Week 5 this season, we had our No. 2 running back and him taking a rep. Matt watches it and the kid runs up right on top of the guard. Matt says to the kid, ‘Hey, you’re too close. You’ve got to be a little more patient and let it develop.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I told Coach Reetz, ‘I don’t know. Maybe he’s starting to get it.’”
He has and Unity has thrived because of it, with Brown learning the finer points and subtleties of the position he first started playing in fifth grade.
“I can’t really catch the ball all that well, but I’ve got some speed, and I just like seeing the holes and bowling people over,” Brown said. “That’s nice.”
Brown may lament about his lack of pass-catching skills, but they came in handy last Saturday during Unity’s 21-14 second-round home playoff win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. With the Rockets trailing 8-0 late in the second quarter and facing a fourth-and-goal from PBL’s 15-yard line, Unity quarterback Blake Kimball scrambled and located Brown on a broken play.
A few seconds later, Brown had deftly maneuvered his way into the end zone for a key touchdown and his first touchdown reception of the season.
“I was supposed to be blocking and Blake was still scrambling back. I stepped forward and put my hand up,” Brown said. “I don’t have good hands, but I knew if I didn’t catch it, it wasn’t going to be a good way to go into halftime. I caught it, started running and just put the ball out there near the pylon. It was nuts.”
Unity has built up its tradition-rich program under Hamilton mainly thanks to its run game. Brown is just the latest in a long line of running backs, fullbacks and quarterbacks who keep the Rockets moving on the ground.
“We’re a run-oriented team, and it helps that we can just go, ‘Matt Brown, Matt Brown, Matt Brown,’” Ingleman said. “It opens everything else up across the field. It’s just awesome to have a power run game when the world is becoming more spread and pass-heavy.”
Brown will hear his number called against Williamsville. Repeatedly. He’s proven he can run by, around and through opponents this season. And he’s eager to do so again this Saturday on the turf at his home field.
“I like running when it flows outside. We’ve got really good blocking out there, and our slots and receivers are really good at blocking,” Brown said. “But I like running inside, as well, because our line gets massive holes pretty much every time.”
Hamilton admits a point in the middle of the season where he thought about sharing some of Brown’s reps in the backfield. Not anymore.
“Matt has taken all that back,” Hamilton said.
With no signs of slowing down, either.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette.