CHAMPAIGN — Here’s a message worth repeating, even if it’ll fall on deaf ears.
Don’t react too much one way, negatively or positively, about what happens Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The 94-year-old building affectionately dubbed ‘The Barn,’ might not treat the Illinois men’s basketball team too kind. Even if some great moments have happened in Illini history — Lucas Johnson and pals certainly had to talk about winning Big Ten titles on that floor two-plus decades ago when they reminisced the weekend before Christmas back in their old stomping grounds — at the venerable venue.
On paper, still-unranked Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) is better than Minnesota (10-1, 1-1). But paper doesn’t mean much when two-thirds of one’s roster tested positive for COVID-19 last week, like 10 players from Brad Underwood’s program did. Mainly because the Illini haven’t done a whole lot of what they’re used to doing since stomping Missouri 88-63 three days before Christmas and giving bragging rights back to the Illini in that series.
Like playing basketball.
The pandemic rages on, almost 22 months since the world and sports stopped in March 2020.
Underwood said Monday morning on a Zoom call, in his first media session since he took to the stage in person inside Enterprise Center on Dec. 22 after the drubbing his program inflicted upon Missouri, 10 players within his program came down with positive COVID-19 tests.
Repeat that number again. Ten. The same number of players who will be on the court at once on Tuesday night equals the same number of Illinois players who have hardly done anything basketball-related since beating Missouri.
The commanding win against the Tigers couldn’t be enjoyed for long before the pandemic delivered its own beatdown of the Illini.
One can argue about the merits of whether it was wise for Illinois to head home for a short holiday break before returning to campus and the cavalcade of COVID-19 launched itself on the program. For those who question why the decision was made, imagine having to spend the holidays away from your loved ones for a second consecutive year after the Illini stayed around a mostly deserted UI campus last December and then answer the question. Doesn’t seem so easy now, does it?
If Illinois is able to win its second straight game at Williams Arena after last season’s 94-63 laugher against the Gophers, it’s a good sign. It’ll give the Illini 10 wins and keep them perfect in league play at 3-0.
If Illinois isn’t able to fly home late Tuesday night from Minneapolis with its third straight win this season, that’s OK, too. A season is not made in early January, especially for a team who will be feeling the lingering effects of COVID-19 on Tuesday night.
Plus, the schedule doesn’t slow down for Illinois during the next two months. Rather, it speeds up. Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota marks the start of 18 games during the next 62 days (provided no pauses or postponements take place), all against Big Ten foes. And that includes nine road trips, going to the league’s farthest East Coast footprints in Piscataway, N.J., and College Park, Md., and out to the league’s farthest western outpost, Lincoln, Neb. With various stops in the Midwest in between. All while the pandemic still carries on and crowds fill up Big Ten arenas.
For comparison’s sake, the Illini had played 12 games during the previous 56 days before Tuesday night, with seven of those in Champaign and not straying from the Midwest for any road or neutral-court games.
While fans and media alike will spend the better part of Tuesday night and into the early-morning hours on Wednesday dissecting the Illini’s performance against the Gophers, Underwood and his staff likely won’t. They’ll need to turn their attention to Maryland, with Danny Manning’s Terrapins visiting on Thursday night.
And that’s pretty much the routine the rest of the season for Illinois. Play a game, get a few days to prep for the next opponent and likely spend that time unpacking and then packing their bags again.
The grind of the Big Ten basketball season is upon us. With positive COVID-19 cases hitting all-time highs.
Who’s left standing at the top before all 14 league teams are set to convene in downtown Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament from March 9-13 might come down to who plays the best basketball in that time window.
But it’ll also come down to who handles the virus — again — in the best way possible. And who is actually able to get on the court to play.
