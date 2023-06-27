Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — The adrenaline-fueled, electrifying dunks Terrence Shannon Jr. supplies.
The bruising running style Josh McCray is capable of.
The subtle ways Makira Cook uses her 5-foot-6 frame to get past bigger defenders and become a go-to scoring option.
The frenetic way Brad Underwood stalks a sideline.
The calm demeanor Chris Tamas can provide sitting inside a raucous Huff Hall.
All of these moments will play themselves out on the University of Illinois campus to a passionate fan base that loves its Orange and Blue in the coming year.
While the 2022-23 school year just wrapped up a month ago and proper recognition is bestowed upon the Illini athletes and coaches in these idle days of summer (our own Illinois Year in Review is scheduled to run the weekend of July 22-23), the first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year on the UI campus are set for Aug. 21.
Or four days after Janet Rayfield’s Illini women’s soccer team hosts Loyola Chicago on Aug. 17 at Demirjian Park in the first Illinois sporting event of the new school year. Or 12 days before Bret Bielema will try to make his third season in charge of Illinois football a successful one when the Illini host Toledo underneath the Memorial Stadium lights on Sept. 2 in Champaign.
So before all 50,000-plus students return to C-U in less than two months and the practices start for real for all the Illini teams, let’s take a look at five players and five coaches who will be at the center of it all for Illinois athletics in the next 12 months.
These people, after all, are largely responsible for the moments fans, alumni and everyone else associated with Illinois athletics will be talking about at this point in the calendar in 2024.
Playing their game
1. Terrence Shannon Jr. Too bad he can’t play point guard. Well, maybe he can. The Illini might need him to. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound wing is adept at getting to the basket, so why not have Brad Underwood dial up a few more pick-and-rolls with him handling the ball?
In all seriousness, Shannon is the Big Man on Campus right now in C-U. His one-year stay at Illinois after transferring from Texas Tech has now turned into two after the Chicago native bypassed the NBA draft in what was probably a wise decision, endearing himself even more to Illini fans. He’ll get to play in sold-out arenas practically every night this winter, cash in on more opportunities with name, image and likeness and see if he can raise his game another notch in the eyes of NBA talent evaluators.
2. Makira Cook. When Shauna Green needs a bucket, the Illini coach can count on a player she knows well. The Dayton transfer proved just that in her debut season with the Illini, averaging a team-high 18.3 points and earning First Team All-Big Ten plaudits. Illinois doesn’t end its two-decade NCAA tournament drought without the Cincinnati native deciding to come to Illinois after two seasons playing for Green at Dayton.
Now, she’ll have more of a focus placed upon her by opposing teams in the 2023-24 season as Cook will try to make sure last season wasn’t a one-year fluke and carry Illinois to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in two-plus decades since Illinois made it every year from 1997 through 2000.
3. Josh McCray. Bret Bielema has done something no Illinois coach has done in his first two seasons: produce 1,000 rushing yard seasons by a running back. Chase Brown did just that with 1,005 yards in 2021 and his jaw-dropping 1,643 yards in 2022. Brown is now off in the NFL, trying to find a home in the Cincinnati Bengals’ backfield. But Bielema has a history of running backs having success. Which is where McCray comes in.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound redshirt sophomore from Enterprise, Ala., showcased his potential as a true freshman in 2021, rushing for 549 yards on 112 carries. His 156-yard performance at Purdue nearly lifted the Illini past the Boilermakers, and Illinois doesn’t win a nine-overtime thriller at Penn State without McCray rushing for 142 yards.
But injuries marred his 2022 season, and he only managed 56 rushing yards on 19 carries as he missed nine games. Reggie Love III and his 499 career rushing yards in three seasons should see more opportunities in 2023, but McCray is the best candidate to keep the streak of 1,000-yard seasons intact.
4. Jackson Buchanan. For a few weeks in May, when not worried about men’s basketball roster reconstruction, all the attention seemingly turns to what the Illinois men’s golf team is up to. Buchanan is aware of the feeling since he’s been around for two seasons, and he’ll get to know what recent graduates like Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl felt this spring.
Because Buchanan is entering his junior season at Illinois with the label of NCAA runner-up next to his name after his superb four rounds in late May at the NCAA Championships left him just one stroke away from joining Thomas Pieters and Scott Langley as NCAA champions.
5. Olivia Howell. Win the Dike Eddleman Award once and your place in Illinois history is firmly secure. Win it twice and you’re in rare company. Win it three times and your spot in the Illinois Hall of Fame is probably locked up. Win it four times? Well, that’s never happened since the honor given to the top athlete on the UI campus was first handed out in 1940 to male athletes and in 1977 to female athletes. Howell could become the first.
The 21-year-old from Solon, Ohio, is already an NCAA champion in the indoor mile, a six-time First Team All-American, a six-time Big Ten champion in the indoor mile and 1,500-meter run and the best cross-country runner the Illini currently have. She doesn’t seem intent on slowing down entering her fifth season with the program. And that’s a good thing.
Coaching pedigree
1. Brad Underwood. Nearly two decades had passed without an Illinois men’s basketball coach winning at least 20 games and taking the Illini to the NCAA tournament in three straight seasons.
Underwood hit those objectives last season, becoming the first since Bruce Weber did so during the 2004-05 season, 2005-06 season and 2006-07 season. Underwood has a solid 114-79 record at Illinois, putting him fifth out of the 18 coaches Illinois has had in terms of winning percentage at .591, only behind Bill Self (.729 from 2001-03), Ralph R. Jones (.674 from 1913-20), Douglas R. Mills (.652 from 1937-47) and Harry Combes (.626 from 1948-67).
But the knock on the 59-year-old Underwood, entering his seventh season, is he has combined for as many Big Ten regular-season titles and Big Ten tournament titles (two) as NCAA tournament wins (Drexel and Chattanooga). Breaking through to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament is long overdue for a proud program like Illinois that hasn’t done so since 2005.
2. Bret Bielema. Talk of building a consistent winner at Illinois was the word used in describing Bielema once athletic director Josh Whitman hired him in December 2020.
This fall offers the chance to live up to those words that have evaded Illinois on the football field for more than three decades. If Illinois can finish with a winning record in the regular season again in 2023 after going 8-4 during its 12 regular-season games in 2022, it’ll mark the first time the program has done that in consecutive regular seasons since John Mackovic and Lou Tepper led Illinois during five straight winning regular seasons from 1988 to 1992.
The 53-year-old Bielema has endeared himself to the fan base, found in-state recruiting success that was lacking under previous coaches and developed players unknown outside of C-U into first-round NFL draft picks (hello, Devon Witherspoon).
3. Shauna Green. Reviving a dormant program? Yes. Attracting new fans to State Farm Center? Check. Getting back to the NCAA tournament? Done. What the 43-year-old accomplished since taking control of the Illinois women’s basketball program in March 2022 is pretty remarkable. Stunning. Jaw-dropping.
Pick a flattering adjective and it aptly describes what the Illini achieved during Green’s first season. A 22-10 record, including an 11-7 mark in Big Ten play, marked the first time Illinois posted winning records in both those categories since the 2012-13 season. With all five starters from last season in Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie, Kendall Bostic and Brynn Shoup-Hill returning, plus veteran guard Jada Peebles off the bench and North Carolina State center Camille Hobby transferring into the program, expectations will stay elevated this coming winter for the most resurgent program on the UI campus.
4. Chris Tamas. It’s not exactly a given or foregone conclusion, but Illinois volleyball playing in the NCAA tournament seems almost like a certainty for the past 30-plus years.
Because Illinois has made 26 NCAA tournament appearances since 1985, including a stretch of 11 straight from 1985 to 1995 and then 11 appearances since 2008. But Illinois missed out on the 64-team field last season, struggling in nonconference play and in Big Ten play, eventually finishing with a pedestrian — at least by the program’s history — 15-15 record and 10-10 ledger in Big Ten play.
The 42-year-old Tamas, now in his seventh season in charge, has had success before at Illinois, taking the program to the Final Four in 2018, and he carries a 115-67 record in his tenure into this fall. Illinois will have four of its top five offensive options in Raina Terry, Brooke Mosher, Kayla Burbage and Kennedy Collins back in 2023, but Mosher is set to shift to a setter’s role previously occupied by Diana Brown.
A packed Huff Hall is unlike any other environment on the UI campus, and this group will be out to show last fall’s so-so season was just temporary.
5. Mike Small. The 57-year-old coaching legend has a different recruiting advantage than his other coaching peers this weekend.
That’s because the most successful Illinois men’s golf coach in school history is in the 156-man field at the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, Wis. The championship mentality Small has put forth through his program carries over to his own playing career. Small doesn’t get the chance to tee off in as many pro tournaments these days, but he still has a northern school like Illinois contending with the likes of Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and others every year for a national championship.
Of course, the burning intensity Small radiates is still seeking that elusive national championships, but eight straight Big Ten championships and an eighth appearance in match play at the NCAA Championships last month — the second-most by any school since the format went into effect in 2009 — shows the program is still on superb footing.
Illinois will lose three-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl, who are both off to solid starts in their pro careers, but Illinois will bring back reigning national runner-up Jackson Buchanan, veterans like Piercen Hunt and Jerry Ji and a promising freshman in Max Herendeen.
In other words, expect more success from the Illini on the course in the spring of 2024.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.