Daniels | Whitman confident about future of Illinois football
CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman watches Illinois football games intently and with a purpose.
Even if handling the athletic director role at Illinois means handling various responsibilities throughout the course of a home football game.
This Thursday night, several upcoming inductees into the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame are expected to be in attendance for when the Illini (2-1) host FCS opponent Chattanooga (3-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. for the first Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium’s 99-year history.
Whitman will shake hands, pose for photos and make the former Illini standouts feel welcome again at a place that means so much to them. But by the time the clock starts to wind down late in the fourth quarter, Whitman will have his full attention turned to what’s happening on the turf at Zuppke Field.
Win or lose, the 44-year-old Whitman will make sure Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his players feel his presence near the north end zone at Memorial Stadium.
Hearty hugs, slaps on the back and enthusiastic fist bumps will happen if the Illini improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2015 — six months before Whitman assumed his prominent position at his alma mater.
Solemn faces and firm, quick handshakes will ensue if Illinois shockingly loses to an FCS program for the first time in program history.
Whitman, speaking Monday evening to a room full of Illini fans at the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign on the WDWS radio show “Monday Night SportsTalk,” is pleased with the direction of the Illinois football program going into the fourth game this season.
“I’m excited about what’s happening. I think anybody who’s paying close attention and watching our games feels the change that’s happening within the Smith Center and within Memorial Stadium,” Whitman said. “Of course, we’re just one tough drive there at Indiana away from being undefeated at this moment. We’re just continuing to get better. We’ve got a bunch of guys in the locker room now who expect to win every time we step on the field. We’ve got some great leaders on both sides of the ball. I’m really excited about the coordinators we have.”
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, making $1,050,000 in his second season at Illinois, is signed through the 2024 season. First-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. came on board in January and is in the first year of a three-year deal.
“I’m encouraged by some of the things the offense is doing,” Whitman said, with Illinois featuring the nation’s leading rusher so far this season in Chase Brown. “Obviously, we’ve got to end some of our drives a little bit better. We all understand that, but those are things that are addressable. I’m really looking forward to Thursday night, and then we head in to a tough stretch in the Big Ten that will have a lot to do with how the season ultimately takes shape for us.”
Yes it will. Bielema’s return trip to play his old employer, Wisconsin, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., happens on Oct. 1 before consecutive home games against Iowa on Oct. 8 and Minnesota on Oct. 15. Illinois hasn’t defeated all three of those Big Ten West teams in the same season since 2001, the last year Illinois won a Big Ten title.
If the Illini can head west to Nebraska with a winning record for their game against the embattled Cornhuskers on Oct. 29, Whitman will certainly still feel some of the good vibes he’s carrying around these days about a football program he so dearly loves.
Much like he’s been stumped about why the Illini women’s basketball program has floundered for such a long time, Whitman has had to endure some frustrating moments during the past six years overseeing the Illinois football program he once played for.
Illinois football has only compiled a 24-48 record since Whitman was hired as the Illini’s athletic director. Of the 14 ADs in the Big Ten, 11 played college football. Whitman, Warde Manuel at Michigan, Alan Haller at Michigan State, Trev Alberts at Nebraska and Chris McIntosh at Wisconsin all did so at their alma maters, with only Nebraska (29-44) joining Illinois in having a cumulative losing football record among those five schools during the last six-plus seasons.
Whitman, a former tight end at Illinois, went through some rocky times during his college playing career in Champaign. The 1997 Illinois team he was a freshman on finished 0-11. The 1998 team only went 3-8, but Whitman said Monday evening his sophomore season set in motion for what happened in 1999.
“We just never panicked,” Whitman said. “We always had a lot of belief in the people who were in the locker room. We had a lot of belief and confidence in our coaches.”
Illinois ended up 8-4 in the 1999 season, beating Virginia 63-21 in the Micronpc.com Bowl to cap a season that saw a 3-0 start, a comeback for the ages to defeat Tom Brady and Michigan 35-29 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., and then four straight wins (including victories at Iowa and at Ohio State) in November and December.
“It was a different time where I think today, there’s always this knee-jerk reaction that if things don’t provide instantaneous results, that you throw it in the trash and start all over again,” Whitman said. “We just felt like we had to keep doing it, and I think that’s very much like what’s happening with our football program right now. Our guys understand that we’ve got a good plan and a good vision. We just have to continue to get better.
“They believe in each other. They believe in the work they’ve put in to put themselves in a position to be successful.”
If the success continues to materialize this fall, Whitman won’t be the only one to watch Illini football games with a clear intent and purpose.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.