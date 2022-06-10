MAHOMET — Before she ever set foot inside Mahomet-Seymour High School and started to become one of the most dominant softball pitchers the Bulldogs have ever produced, Karley Yergler knew she wanted to play in college.
The hard-throwing right-hander will do just that next school year. In Champaign County no less. The 5-foot-7 right-hander will play for Parkland, choosing about two months ago to suit up for the Cobras.
She already had a connection since Parkland’s co-coaches, Dan and Kristi Paulson, are her coaches with Premier Fastpitch, the travel team based out of Mattoon that Yergler has played for the last two seasons. But Yergler didn’t make a big to-do about the decision. No blaring social-media posts to announce her intentions. No real other public declarations, either.
“I had been thinking about it for a while, but had been keeping it to myself,” Yergler said on Tuesday afternoon, standing on a vacant M-S softball diamond after the Bulldogs just wrapped up a practice ahead of this weekend’s Class 3A state tournament she and her teammates will play in. “During one of our winter tournaments, I talked to my coaches afterwards about the situation of if I went to Parkland and how would that be. I had a long talk with them about it. I thought about it, talked to my parents about it and just really thought it was a great idea.”
But, with the dominant season she has put together this spring to vault M-S into a 3A state semifinal game on Friday — first pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. against St. Ignatius at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria — this begs the question. Could Yergler pitch next spring at a higher level than NJCAA Division II?
“Karley is capable of playing anywhere,” M-S coach James Heinold said. “She’s a competitor. She works hard. She’s a great teammate. I think she’ll fit in to any program. I feel if colleges knew that about her, they probably would have recruited her a lot harder.”
The numbers Yergler has put together in almost the last three months playing for the Bulldogs (27-5) are eye-popping. She carries a 23-2 record with a 0.54 earned run average, 354 strikeouts and 25 walks in 169 innings pitched. In the batter’s box, Yergler, leads M-S with 17 home runs, 50 RBI and a .495 average.
Yergler said McKendree, a D-II program located in the southern Illinois town of Lebanon, was recruiting her and she took a visit there. A few D-III out-of-state schools also gauged her interest, and Yergler said Illinois State had contacted her briefly before that interest fizzled out.
Missing out on a sophomore season with M-S when the IHSA canceled all spring sports amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 didn’t do any favors to Yergler’s college recruitment.
“Sophomore year is a big year for us because that’s the year before college coaches can talk to us,” Yergler said. “That’s a huge year for us to be able to get that recognition. We weren’t able to get it.”
Yergler is self-aware and analytical, too, showing a maturity beyond just that of a recent high-school graduate. She said she started reaching out to college coaches on her own when she was a freshman, letting them know where her travel teams would be playing and when they could watch her in person.
“It’s definitely been a little frustrating,” she said, “but I also put a lot of it on myself because I feel I could have done a better job of reaching out to coaches on my side of the recruiting part.”
Based on the standout senior season she’s having and the team success that has followed, Yergler did say this week she has started to receive some interest from other colleges, naming Western Illinois as one.
“Recently, I have had several college coaches reaching out, so I’m in a little bit of a weird situation,” she said. “But I’m definitely sticking with Parkland next season no matter what.”
The Cobras are one of the more successful NJCAA D-II programs in the state and in the Midwest, having reached the NJCAA D-II national tournament in 2021, one of nine trips to the national tournament the program has made in the last two decades. Thrive again next season at Parkland and who knows how many potential colleges will come calling for Yergler.
Yet it’s not like Yergler is a one-year wonder, either. She contributed as a freshman with the Bulldogs and then earned News-Gazette All-Area First-Team honors as a junior in 2021, hitting .538 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI while compiling an 11-5 record and a 1.43 ERA in the pitcher’s circle to go with 182 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched for an M-S team that finished 16-8.
Getting M-S to this stage in the postseason, however, puts a different spotlight on Yergler. One Yergler has managed with relatively little stress — at least outwardly — in getting the Bulldogs to their first state tournament.
“She wants the pressure,” Heinold said. “She doesn’t shy away from it.”
Case in point: Monday’s 4-1 win against Highland in the Decatur Super-Sectional. Heinold walked out for a team visit in the circle at Workman Family Softball Field after Highland scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
“I walk out there and she goes, ‘I’m good.’ I said, ‘I know you’re good. I’m just coming out here to take a pause and break their momentum. We’re just going to stand here for a minute, look like we’re going to talk about what we’re going to do next. We’re all good,’” Heinold recalled. “She went back at it and just took care of business. That’s how she’s handled it all year.”
Yergler will get two more chances to do so for M-S this season, and she’ll have a large hand in whether the Bulldogs come back to Champaign County with their first softball state championship on Saturday. Either way, no matter the outcome of how M-S fares in its two state tournament games this weekend, this is a season Yergler won’t forget any time soon. Even if college coaches didn’t exactly come out in full force to watch.
“This season has been so fun for us,” Yergler said. “It’s definitely a very historic and memorable season. It’s going to be something I remember forever.”