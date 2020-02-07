A pair of all-local Class 3A girls' basketball regional semifinals are slated, with those pairings and more released Friday afternoon by the IHSA.
Danville will host a 3A regional and take on Champaign Central in one of two semifinals. Decatur MacArthur is hosting another area-involved regional, in which Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana will contest a semifinal.
Below are the complete pairings for these two regional tournaments:
Class 3A Danville Regional
TUESDAY, FEB. 18 GAMES
Game 1 — (2) Mt. Zion vs. (7) Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — (3) Danville vs. (6) Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20 GAME
Game 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Regional
MONDAY, FEB. 17 GAME
Game 1 — (8) Decatur Eisenhower vs. (9) Centennial, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18 GAMES
Game 2 — (1) Decatur MacArthur vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — (4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20 GAME
Game 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.