CHICAGO — Danville football coach Marcus Forrest successfully received a heart transplant Thursday, after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure last September.
“Surgery is complete! Heart is pumping on its own!” Vikings athletic director Mark Bacys wrote to The News-Gazette. “They finished way sooner than they expected. They couldn’t believe how well this transplant went.”
Bacys said doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital are equipping Forrest with a balloon pump, used to increase blood flow to the heart, for one extra night as a precautionary measure.
Forrest is in his fourth year as Danville’s head football coach, compiling an 18-12 mark and two Class 6A postseason appearances in the previous three campaigns.
COLIN LIKAS