FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For the second time in the last two weeks, a Danville product has announced they are leaving a Power 6 basketball program.
This time it's Kendle Moore, who on Monday declared that he's departing the Colorado State men's team via the transfer portal.
The 2018 Danville graduate follows in the footsteps of former Notre Dame women's guard Anaya Peoples, a 2019 Schlarman alumna who announced her own entry into the transfer portal on March 30.
"Rams Nation, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play at a high level," Moore wrote on Twitter. "I want to give a shoutout to my family and friends for supporting me over the years no matter the situation. ... After talking with my parents and weighing my options, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility as a grad transfer."
Moore started in all but four of Colorado State's games during his four seasons with the squad after earning the 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year honor.
The 6-foot, 155-pound athlete helped the Rams perform a significant turnaround. They went 12-20 in his true freshman campaign, 20-12 in his sophomore season, 20-8 in his junior slate and 25-6 in his recently-completed senior season, the last of which included Colorado State's first NCAA tournament berth since 2013.
Moore averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the 2021-22 Rams and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his college career last February. Across all four of his seasons at Colorado State, Moore averaged 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.
According to Moore's 247sports recruiting page from his high school days, he held official offers from Drake, Kent State, Milwaukee and Wright State along with his offer from Colorado State. He actually verbally committed to Drake in 2017 before decommitting in 2018.