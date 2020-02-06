First-year Danville girls' basketball coach Zack Patterson will guide the best-seeded area program in the IHSA Class 3A postseason, as the Vikings and other teams on Thursday learned the first half of their playoff setup.
Danville (14-14) is the No. 3 seed in the 3A Champaign Central Sectional's sub-sectional B, and the Vikings also will host a regional along with No. 1 seed Decatur MacArthur.
Below are all seeds for the Champaign Central Sectional's sub-sectional B, which contains all area 3A clubs. The 3A playoff bracket will be released Friday, when teams will learn their regional matchups. (*indicates regional host)
Class 3A Champaign Central Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
*No. 1 Decatur MacArthur
No. 2 Mt. Zion
*No. 3 Danville
No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour
No. 5 Urbana
No. 6 Champaign Central
No. 7 Rantoul
No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower
No. 9 Centennial