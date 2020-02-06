Listen to this article

First-year Danville girls' basketball coach Zack Patterson will guide the best-seeded area program in the IHSA Class 3A postseason, as the Vikings and other teams on Thursday learned the first half of their playoff setup.

Danville (14-14) is the No. 3 seed in the 3A Champaign Central Sectional's sub-sectional B, and the Vikings also will host a regional along with No. 1 seed Decatur MacArthur.

Below are all seeds for the Champaign Central Sectional's sub-sectional B, which contains all area 3A clubs. The 3A playoff bracket will be released Friday, when teams will learn their regional matchups. (*indicates regional host)

Class 3A Champaign Central Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

*No. 1 Decatur MacArthur

No. 2 Mt. Zion

*No. 3 Danville

No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour

No. 5 Urbana

No. 6 Champaign Central

No. 7 Rantoul

No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower

No. 9 Centennial

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).