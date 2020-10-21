CHAMPAIGN — Caleb Griffin hasn’t received the opportunity to successfully kick a game-winning, 39-yard field goal in front of 37,363 fans at Memorial Stadium.
That particular honor belonged to James McCourt a little more than one year ago, when the starting Illinois football kicker connected as time expired to send the Illini past No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23.
In fact, Griffin hasn’t lined up for any such attempts heading into his sophomore campaign with Illinois.
That isn’t stopping the 2018 Danville graduate from discovering different ways to place weight upon his shoulders as a collegiate placekicker.
A prime example: Griffin seeking out space to practice when the Illini were sent off campus in March, during the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak.
“I kicked on my front yard of Vermilion Street in Danville,” Griffin said. “It was honestly some pressure. Like you’re kicking on the main street in town and cars (are) coming by, honking. Just really had to focus on hitting it straight down over the neighbor’s yard.
“I hit one into the street, I think, one time and Kedzie (Griffin, Caleb’s younger sister) ran out and got it. Which I was kind of scared for, but she’s tough. She made it happen.”
Griffin and his Illini teammates have been back on the UI campus since June, though they’re beginning the 2020 season at 7 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., against revenge-seeking No. 14 Wisconsin.
With two seniors, McCourt and punter Blake Hayes, entrenched atop Illinois’ kicking depth chart, Griffin is embracing his role as next man up for a unit that should be considered among the Big Ten’s best.
“You see James’ picture of the kick against Wisconsin. You see Blake getting all the accolades in the country,” Griffin said. “It’s like, dang, these are the people you’re able to work with each day and get better with each day. My thing is, I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team wherever I am.”
After redshirting as a true freshman during the 2018 season, Griffin “thought I was going to be the guy” leading into the 2019 season with coach Lovie Smith’s program.
Griffin admitted he didn’t produce sufficient results during the Illini’s 2019 spring ball session, adding McCourt “was insane” with his own performance in that timeframe.
“We’ve had a really talented group since I’ve been here,” Griffin said, “and that’s something that motivates you each day.”
What exactly that would equate to this year was uncertain for several months.
Griffin and his teammates suddenly departed campus in the spring, returned in August, had their season temporarily canceled the same month and then were told in September to gear up for an October start.
“It was just honestly insane for all of us,” Griffin said.
Griffin, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday, uncovered both difficulties and benefits during his multiple months spent back home in Danville earlier this year.
On the negative side was trying to create enough space to even complete a basic kicking workout, with some potential landing spots roped off because of the pandemic.
“At the skill positions you need about 15, 20 yards of space,” Griffin said. “When you’re kicking, you need at least 50 yards of a field. That’s at a minimum. ... Even if you’re kicking short field goals, like a 30-yard field goal is going to have to go 50 yards in the air.”
Even though actively kicking wasn’t always easy, Griffin found more success in acquiring offseason training partners.
Among those he teamed with are fellow Danville products Kendle Moore and Sean Houpt — presently playing basketball at Colorado State and Florida Tech, respectively — as well as Schlarman graduate and current Notre Dame women’s basketball player Anaya Peoples and current senior basketball standouts at Danville in Tevin Smith and Erin Houpt.
“We’ve all been staying in touch but getting better at our own respective (schools),” Griffin said. “To have the opportunity to be back together, pushing each other, talking about what we’ve learned ... that was all good.”
Not knowing what he was preparing for, however, gave Griffin pause as he made the short drive back to C-U in August. The situation became even more murky in the wake of the Big Ten season’s brief shutdown.
“You could tell the energy just wasn’t really there,” Griffin said. “We were all practicing, knowing that we were playing in the spring or hoping we were playing in the spring. And it was like, dang, this is going to be a long time of just practice until our first game.”
The kicking crew began treating fall like a typical spring ball period before the season was restarted.
It’s full speed ahead these days for the Illinois roster, which Griffin feels is unique when it comes to its valuation of specialist athletes.
“There’s teams around the country that their specialists are just to the side in their little corner. ... We try to make that the opposite here,” Griffin said. “On the field we produce, and that shows our teammates, like, OK, these guys are legit.”
That bond has extended beyond the football field as well, to moments such as the Black Lives Matter march on Aug. 31 in Champaign that was organized by Illini offensive lineman Kendrick Green.
“When we were all at home, we knew that when we got back, we had to do something and we wanted to do something,” Griffin said. “Just seeing all the guys coming together — all the athletes from different sports, the students that joined us, seeing all of our administration there, our coaches — it shows you that Illinois is really a family.”