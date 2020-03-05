What a difference a year makes.
Danville junior Erin Houpt on Thursday was named to the Class 3A girls' basketball Associated Press all-state second team, finishing 11 votes away from landing a spot on the first team.
Houpt was an AP all-state honorable mention choice as a sophomore one season prior, but the Vikings' all-time leading scorer across both genders now is firmly in the statewide spotlight.
Despite the Danville girls not advancing from their regional this postseason, the 5-foot-6 Houpt dazzled by averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals in a 16-17 campaign. The former News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer in basketball and tennis shot 89 percent from the free throw line and broke her own single-season scoring record with 802 points, putting her at 1,822 for her career.
Below are the complete 2020 AP all-state teams for Class 3A and 4A girls' basketball, with News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas among the voters.
NOTES: Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All media members in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Nobody earned unanimous selection in either class. There was a voting tie for the final second-team spots in both classes.
CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Lindsey Dullard, Morton (6-1, Sr., G) 94
Ambranette Storr, Kankakee (5-9, Sr., G) 81
Kylie Feuerbach, Sycamore (6-0, Sr., G/F) 73
Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Jr., G/F) 62
Peyton Kennedy, Rockford Boylan (5-11, Sr., F) 52
CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Kate Bullman, Grayslake Central (6-2, Sr., G/F) 46
Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Jr., G) 41
Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Soph., PG) 39
Jaida McCloud, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Sr., G/F) 38
*Trinity Duckworth, Hillcrest (5-5, Sr., PG) 37
*Tatiana Thomas, Lombard Montini (5-11, Soph., F) 37
CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION (IN ORDER OF POINTS): Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Soph., F) 28; Brenna Loftus, Riverside Brookfield (5-8, Jr., F) 24; Martrice Brooks, Springfield Lanphier (5-7, Sr., PG) 22; Halle Idowu, Oak Lawn Richards (5-10, Sr., G/F) 21; Taylor Charles, Lombard Montini (6-2, Soph., F) 20; Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Jr., G) 16; Natali Haynes, Streator (6-1, Jr., C) 12; Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Jr., F/C) 12; Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Soph., G) 11; Derria Edwards, Peoria High (5-4, Sr., G) 10; Sofia Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Jr., PG) 10; Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Soph., G/F) 9; Anna Blank, Richland County Olney (5-10, Soph., G) 8; Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Soph., PG) 8; Kathryn Schmidt, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., F) 8; Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Kenzey Decker, Springfield High (Jr., G) 6; Madison Diercks, Belvidere North (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Anna Hall, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-11, Sr., F) 6; Elise Heneghan, Oak Park Fenwick (6-1, Soph., G/F) 6; Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Hannah Simmer, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., F) 6.
____________________________________________________
CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Angela Dugalic, Maine West (6-4, Sr., F/C) 80
Darrione Rogers, Roselle Lake Park (5-11, Sr., G) 75
Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-9, Sr., PG) 62
Halle Douglass, Lake Forest (6-2, Sr., PG) 59
Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-0, Jr., G) 52
CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Kendall Holmes, Lisle Benet (5-11, Sr., G) 49
Kayla Green, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG) 39
Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (5-11, Jr., G/F) 35
*Brooke Schramek, Lisle Benet (6-1, Sr., F) 31
*Treasure Thompson, Bolingbrook (6-2, Sr., F) 31
*Emily Klaczek, Palatine Fremd (5-10, Sr., G) 31
CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION (IN ORDER OF POINTS): Mackenzie Hare, Bartlett (5-9, Soph., SG) 17; Fantasia Baines, Thornwood (6-0, Sr., SF) 14; Kayla Henning, Evanston (5-8, Sr., G) 13; Jenna Badali, Chicago Mother McAuley (5-6, Sr., PG) 12; Lindsay Blackmore, Geneva (6-0, Sr., F) 12; Sydney Harris, Edwardsville (5-11, Soph., SG) 12; Quierra Love, Edwardsville (5-3, Sr., PG) 12; Nayo Lear, Thornwood (5-9, Soph., G) 11; Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (5-6, Soph., PG) 11; Krystyna Elew, Chicago Taft (5-10, Jr., SF) 10; Jazzpher Evans, Joliet West (5-6, Sr., SG) 10; Kaylen Evans, LaGrange Nazareth (5-7, Sr., PG) 9; Grace Hall, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1, Jr., F) 9; Kabrea Jamerson, Rockford East (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon (5-5, Sr., PG) 8; Dylan VanFleet, Maine West (5-7, Sr., G) 8; Alyssa Crenshaw, Dundee-Crown (5-10, Jr., PF) 6; Ambrea Gentle, Evanston (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Kendall Moriarty, Lisle Benet (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Lisa Thompson, Joliet West (5-9, Fr., PG) 6; Taylor Thompson, Barrington (6-0, Sr., F) 6.