How do you assess your program’s 2019 season?
We had a goal to start the season last year: to qualify both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the (sectional), which we did. That was the main goal, and we did so pretty easily, I think. We were down, of course, from what we had been in the previous years, and our goals were more modest last year than what they were normally. Overall, just good for team improvement, individual improvement. So I was pretty happy with how the season worked out.
So how are things looking for the 2020 campaign?
Unfortunately, coming back, we lost some seniors. We lost some good leaders. We only have approximately three boys that are returning, and four girls. Our normal cross-country coach from Northridge Middle School, he is not coaching any longer. So I don’t know what we have coming up other than one freshman boy. The trend is not good, and our numbers just seem to be dwindling every year. We’d average between probably 17 to 22 boys each year, and that number has been steadily declining.
What needs to be done in order to bring those numbers back up?
That’s a good question. I just think that cross-country, distance running, is just not a priority for kids and families in this town. That’s the way it’s trending. The success that we’ve been able to have over the past 10 years or so has just been a credit to the kids that we have had, and we’ve done some things that are a little bit atypical from a community like ours and a school like ours. I don’t know what the answer is, to be honest with you.
What are your expectations for those kids who are returning?
We have four girls coming back who have multiple years’ experience running, with the exception of the freshman last year. Our leader was Allison Thompson. I don’t know quite what to expect from her. The fact that we do have four solid girls that all qualified for the regional last year, I guess, is a positive. With only three boys returning, we need numbers. I believe there’s one freshman boy coming up, but our top guy returning is Tyler Surprenant. He did go out for track last year, but didn’t run a ton. He had some injury issues back in February. On a positive note, he was able to allow his body to rest and recover.
What do you take away from your full time with the Danville distance program so far?
I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. Back (when I started in 2007) we had the numbers, but there was no tradition. It’d kind of been lost, and we’d been really good. We had some good cross-country programs in the ‘70s and into the mid-80s. ... Being able to revive the program, I’m really proud of. We had some good kids in there — good not only as far as their talent, but we had some leaders. Looking back, that’s the biggest thing that contributed to our success: We just happened to have enough good kids that were vocal leaders combined with the success we had. It really kind of snowballed. Kids wanted to be a part of it. We’ve had success over the last five or six years, but our numbers continue to dwindle.