Eric Turner Jr.
Class of 2021, football
He’s most looking forward to ... having my second year at quarterback and being able to play with all my teammates that I went 9-0 with our freshman year. I anticipate to have a great year because we have a strong team chemistry, and we’ve been playing since little league.
Thinking about his time with Danville athletics ... it’s honestly been an honor to be someone that the community loves to support. Everybody want to know your next move and when the next game is. They look out for us, and the community gives us a great deal of support.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realized that I’ve been taking sports for granted my entire life. It was just something I know I was going to be able to do.
Amelia Burgin
Class of 2023, girls’ swimming and diving
She is most looking forward to ... being able to compete and improve with my fellow team members.
Thinking about her time with Danville athletics ... to me, it means being able to represent Danville in a positive way.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how much I love competing. I’m typically a year-round swimmer, and since I haven’t been able to compete because of the pandemic I’m really looking forward to being able to swim and compete with my team again.