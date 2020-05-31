DANVILLE — Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Lexi Ellis are uniquely intertwined.
All three were freshmen on the 2019 Danville girls’ tennis roster. And all three have an older sibling who already went through the Vikings’ tennis program.
Ellis’ sister, 2019 graduate Lauren, was a News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year as a senior and now plays tennis at Eastern Illinois.
Hotsinpiller’s brother, Jaren, and Towne’s sister, Emma, both graduated from Danville this spring after rounding out their own tennis tenures with solid performances.
“I was really close with all the freshmen girls,” said Lexi Ellis, with CiCi Brown rounding out last season’s group. “We had a really good connection. It’s hard to find that.”
Times are changing, however. The elder Towne and Lauren Shillo exhausted their prep eligibility, and Vikings athletic director Mark Bacys finished up his tenure leading the Danville girls’ tennis program last fall.
Its returning athletes still are waiting to hear who their next coach will be. There are a limited number of potential returning older competitors, too, in senior-to-be Emma Martin and junior-to-be Kedzie Griffin.
So Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Lexi Ellis — 2019 N-G All-Area first-team, second-team and honorable-mention picks, respectively — seem likely to be thrust into key roles for Danville despite their relative youth.
“We’ve known each other for so long, I think it just helps us to become a team,” Hotsinpiller said. “It’s way easier just to have friends behind you and by your side.”
Each of the trio has been on a tennis court since a young age. The oldest figure brought up between the three was “4 or 5 years old.”
Those family ties are a big reason why.
“It was a lot of fun being with my sister (on the court),” Towne said. “We also played in the city tournament together, in doubles the summer before last year.”
Ava and Emma’s luck wasn’t so good, as they lost their lone match.
To whom, one might ask?
“Lauren and Lexi,” Ava Towne said. “It was a close match.”
Hotsinpiller, Towne and Ellis also had differing thoughts on what sort of impact they believed they’d make as freshmen prior to arriving in high school tennis.
“I knew most of the players before me,” Hotsinpiller said. “They really helped me just become a team with them.”
Even though all three wound up serving as regular contributors for the Vikings right away, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.
“I was really nervous, especially my first couple of matches,” Ellis said. “I enjoyed the challenges. I like having a challenge, and even though I didn’t win some of my matches, I grew from all of them.”
More growing up will be required with Danville’s coaching role vacant — and with the COVID-19 pandemic to this point preventing in-person work together.
“It’s a little concerning just to know who’s going to do it,” Hotsinpiller said, “and are we going to be as good as a team next year.”
All three are taking the uncertainty surrounding their team as an opportunity to prepare for when the Vikings actually can get together as a unit once more.
“You can still focus on your game even if there isn’t a coach,” Towne said. “You still can do your best to keep getting better.”
Hotsinpiller also noted that freshman-to-be Brooklyn Behrens, who has had success locally at the youth level, will provide a little extra boost upon her prep arrival.
None of Hotsinpiller, Towne nor Ellis will commit outwardly to a massive future goal, such as a sectional championship or some state tournament victories.
They just want to keep Danville girls’ tennis trending in the right direction, following in the footsteps of 2018’s Class 2A team sectional title.
“I’m just really excited to start hitting with (my teammates),” Ellis said. “It just changes my attitude when I play with my teammates and friends. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”