How would you assess your junior season with Danville volleyball?
Last year we lost a lot of seniors, so it was a big rebuild season. And I just feel like even my senior year coming up next year will also be more of a rebuild season, with a lot of younger players.
How have you been affected by being held out of both volleyball and preparing for your senior season?
It has been hard. I had a club season that was cut short, which is how I stay busy during the offseason for the school team. So that was a bit frustrating, and I’ve been trying to meet up with other people to do things. I do have a sister that I’m fortunate enough to be able to play around with a little bit, so I’m not completely rusty back in the fall season.
What do you hope is accomplished during your senior season?
It’ll just be a lot more of the younger girls preparing and just coming into something new. Just having to break through when they’re asked to. I think they’ll be able to do that, and we’ll all be able to help one another become better. ... I am hopefully wanting to play in college. My senior year, I’m kind of hoping to get some type of offers or some notice. Right now, that’s what I’m mostly working on, and also getting to enjoy that last year with my teammates. ... I have thought about that — that there’s a chance I won’t be able to play. So right now I’m just trying to take any chance that I can.
What has it meant to you to represent Danville athletics?
It means a lot because Danville does get a bad rep, and I don’t see that side of Danville a lot, or DHS. I always try to stay in the positives, and I think our athletics is a really good way that represents that. We all have good athletes that represent DHS.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Danville volleyball so far?
Definitely my freshman and sophomore years. The upperclassmen were very welcoming and fun, and we always had a Lincoln tournament where we stayed in a hotel. It was always so fun to hang out with everyone and just get closer.