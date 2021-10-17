DANVILLE — Kathy Houpt couldn’t contain her excitement at Saturday’s conclusion of play in the Class 1A Danville Sectional.
“Honestly, it’s awesome,” the Danville coach said. “We went from winning conference last week, and we came back to practice and said, ‘Let’s carry this over to winning the sectional.’”
The Vikings did exactly that at Danville Tennis Center, with their 34 points accumulated across Friday and Saturday good for the sectional’s top team spot over runner-up St. Thomas More (22). It marks Danville’s first sectional plaque since 2018.
Houpt’s crew is sending its entire postseason contingent to state, as well, led by the sectional-champion doubles pairing of juniors Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller.
The duo actually had to face off against two Vikings teammates — junior CiCi Brown and freshman Reese Rundle — to decide the tournament winner. Towne and Hotsinpiller prevailed by a 7-5, 6-1 margin.
“At first (assistant coach Troy Stimac and I) said we were each going to coach one team, and then we decided, ‘No, let’s not do that. Let’s just let them play,’” Houpt said. “Those doubles teams have a lot of confidence right now.”
The Centennial pairing of senior Aviv Sagiv and sophomore Sandhya Subbiah took third place in the sectional doubles bracket by knocking off STM seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley 6-1, 6-0. All four of the aforementioned doubles tandems earned a spot in the 1A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Buffalo Grove and surrounding schools.
Over on the singles side, STM junior Maddy Swisher repeated as the local 1A sectional singles champion. The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year trumped Danville junior Lexi Ellis 6-4, 6-1 in the final match.
It’s the first time in four singles meetings between Swisher and Ellis that a third set wasn’t required. Swisher took a three-set win over Ellis during the regular season, while Ellis earned three-set victories in 2019 and 2020.
“It was definitely a bigger accomplishment having to play someone like Lexi who plays like me and who’s a really good player and who is one of my biggest rivals,” said Swisher, who is unbeaten in singles play this season. “I definitely thought we were going to go into a third set at the beginning of the match, when in the first set we were going back and forth.”
Schlarman sophomore Maya Jenny snagged the third-place spot in singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Danville sophomore Brooklynn Behrens.
All four of these singles players also will be involved with the 1A state showcase beginning Thursday.
This will be the first state appearance for all of Houpt’s athletes. Same for Schlarman’s Jenny and Centennial’s Subbiah.
The Chargers’ Sagiv was a Class 2A doubles state qualifier as a sophomore in 2019. And then there’s Swisher, who actually will be making her state singles debut. There was no state tournament last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Swisher was part of the 2019 1A state doubles draw as a freshman. She and then-senior Noelle Schacht finished with a 4-2 mark over two days of play.
“I’m definitely feeling pretty confident and feeling better about the way I’ve played,” Swisher said, “so I’m hoping for a good weekend next week.”