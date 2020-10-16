DANVILLE — Kedzie Griffin possesses strong athletic bloodlines, to say the least.
Older brothers Cameron and Caleb won the News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Cameron went on to play soccer for a year at Quincy University, while Caleb currently is a sophomore kicker on the Illinois football team. The siblings’ father, Chris, was an Illinois College soccer athlete himself, has coached the Danville boys’ soccer team and currently oversees the Vikings girls’ soccer program.
“I would always play all the different sports with Cameron and Caleb and their friends and always compete with them,” said Kedzie Griffin, a Danville junior. “But I was always known as their little sister.
“I’d say it put pressure on me. I still think it puts pressure on me. I always try to be the best at something just because they were both the best at what they did. But I have started to realize that that’s not always my position, and I just need to work to be the best me and not the best overall all the time.”
Griffin actually is succeeding on both fronts these days. Just within a different venue than the soccer pitch.
Last weekend’s Big 12 Conference girls’ tennis tournament ended with Griffin atop the No. 5 singles field as she won three matches and dropped just one set along the way.
It provides a timely boost for Griffin, who will pair with Danville sophomore Lexi Ellis on Friday in the Class 2A Pekin Sectional doubles draw. The duo secured the tournament’s No. 2 seed at the sectional, which will end the IHSA season because the state tournament has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been playing a lot of matches against Josie (Hotsinpiller) and Ava (Towne), who won number two doubles in the Big 12,” Griffin said of her sophomore teammates, who grabbed the sectional’s No. 3 doubles seed. “We’re approaching it the same exact way we would if there was a state tournament — win as much as we can and try to get as many points as we can.”
Griffin isn’t accustomed to the level of tennis success she’s achieved this year. On top of her spot in sectional doubles play, she’d lost just one singles match entering the Big 12 tournament.
“Last year I would come into every singles match as the underdog, and so I was used to fighting back,” Griffin said. “This season I’ve come in on top for almost every singles match, and so coming in on top was a little hard for me because I like having to fight for it.”
Wish granted in her Big 12 singles final versus Bloomington’s Oviya Panneerselvam, who beat Griffin 6-1 in the first set of their title match. Griffin recovered in style, taking the final two sets 6-1, 10-4.
She’s come a long way in her brief tennis career, which began just two years ago when Griffin was a freshman. Already a soccer player and dancer, Griffin was encouraged by then-teammate Lauren Ellis — the 2018 N-G All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year who plays the sport at Eastern Illinois — to pick up a racket.
“I guess I caught on pretty quickly,” Griffin said. “I’m not going to say I was great my freshman year. I was pretty bad, but I still wasn’t horrible.”
Having her sophomore soccer campaign wiped out last spring because of the pandemic provided Griffin more time to work on her tennis game. She recruited Caleb, who was home from Illinois for the same reason, to swing with her.
“He’s not a tennis player. He’s actually kind of bad,” Kedzie Griffin said. “He slices the ball a lot, which you don’t see a ton in girls’ tennis. But I’ve seen it more this season than I did last season. ... Now I can recognize it and know where the ball is going to bounce from a slice.”
Griffin also benefits tennis-wise from her experiences playing soccer and dancing, although she recently gave up the latter sport.
“I can predict what my opponent’s going to do most of the time, and I think that comes a little bit from soccer,” Griffin said. “And dance, I’ve always been light on my feet and that really helps with tennis — moving my feet and getting to the ball.”
Even though soccer seems built into her genes, Griffin is proving more than capable of expanding her athletic boundaries.
But which sport is her favorite at this point?
“I’d say tennis is catching up. My dad might not like to hear that,” Griffin said. “He actually comes and hits at the tennis center with me sometimes. Obviously he would like me to be playing soccer, but he knows that I’m my own person.”