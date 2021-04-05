Danville senior Erin Houpt is one of seven local girls to be selected to a 2021 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team, with the Class 1A through 4A honorees announced Monday.
Houpt was named to Class 3A's 30-player first team one year after being recognized as an IBCA 3A third-teamer. The IBCA compiled a first team and a special mention list in each class, as opposed to first, second, third and special mention teams in previous seasons.
Houpt, a Mercer signee, averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds. 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game for the 11-3 Vikings, who advanced to the Big 12 tournament championship game last month.
Other local first-team selections were Tri-County senior Tayler Barry and Titans junior Bella Dudley in Class 1A, as well as Clinton junior Mallory Cyrulik in Class 2A.
Barry, a 2020 IBCA 1A first-team pick, averaged 22.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 6.2 steals for 10-1 Tri-County this season.
Dudley averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Titans this year, and Cyrulik averaged 19.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots for the 13-3 Maroons.
Area special-mention selections were Tri-County senior Melia Eskew in Class 1A, Sullivan senior Emily White in Class 2A and Prairie Central sophomore Chloe Sisco in Class 2A.