Danville senior Erin Houpt is an Associated Press all-state first-teamer.
Honorees were announced Tuesday for Class 3A and 4A girls' basketball players. Houpt received the second-most votes among all Class 3A athletes, her 69 points coming in behind only Simeon senior Aneesah Morrow's 73.
Houpt is a Mercer signee and earlier this month was named News-Gazette All-Area girls' basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the 11-3 Vikings, who advanced to the Big 12 Conference tournament championship game.
Houpt was an AP all-state second-team honoree in Class 3A last season and is the only local player named within the 3A and 4A girls' lists.
Below are the complete lists, voted upon by a media contingent that includes N-G preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Sr., G/F) — 73 points
Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Sr., G) — 69
Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Jr., PG) — 61 points
Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Sr., G) — 51 points
Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (5-9, Fr., PG) — 33 points
Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Jr., F) — 33 points
SECOND TEAM
Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Sr., C) — 32 points
Denali Craig-Edwards, Peoria (5-11, Soph., F) — 29 points
Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Jr., G) — 28 points
Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Jr., G) — 26 points
Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Jr., PG) — 25 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Taylor Charles, Burlington Central (6-2, Jr., F; 24 points); Lauren Cohen, Glenbard South (5-8, Sr., PG; 24 points); Tori Standefer, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-7, Sr., PG; 23 points); Elana Wells, Burlington Central (5-7, Sr., PG; 22 points); Sofie Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Sr., PG; 21 points); Lauren McDonald, Chicago St. Ignatius (5-9, Sr., G; 21 points); Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Sr., C; 19 points); Joy Bergstrom, Arlington Heights St. Viator (5-10, Jr., G; 18 points); Brenna Loftus, Riverside-Brookfield (5-8, Sr., F; 17 points); Breelyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Sr., PG; 13 points); Jasmine Brown, Joliet Catholic (5-8, Soph., G; 13 points); Jalynn Alexander, Chicago Heights Marian (6-3, Sr., F; 8 points); Kenzey Decker, Springfield (5-9, Sr., G; 8 points); Avery Jackson, Kankakee (5-6, Jr., G; 8 points); Janae Kent, Oak Forest (6-0, Soph., G/F; 8 points); Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria (5-7, Fr., PG/SG; 6 points); Natali Haynes, Streator (6-2, Sr., C; 6 points); Brianna Hill, Chicago Heights Marian (5-9, Soph., G; 6 points); Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Sr., F; 6 points); Brooklynn Larson, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., SG; 6 points); Sophia Remmel, Dunlap (5-7, Soph., G; 6 points); Tahlor Sutton, Hillcrest (5-6, Sr., G; 6 points).
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (6-0, Sr., G) — 75 points
Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-1, Sr., G/F) — 71 points
Timia Ware, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG) — 64 points
Sydney Harris, Edwardsville (6-0, Jr., G) — 46 points
Katy Eidle, Arlington Heights Hersey (5-11, Soph., G/F) — 45 points
Emily Fisher, Libertyville (6-0, Soph., G) — 45 points
SECOND TEAM
Kendall Moriarty, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) — 44 points
Mackenzie Hare, Bartlett (5-9, Jr., SG) — 41 points
Krystyna Ellew, Chicago Taft (5-10, Sr., SF) — 39 points
Mary Kate Fahey, Arlington Heights Hersey (5-8, Sr., PG) — 37 points
Lola Lesmond, Evanston (6-0, Jr., G) — 25 points
Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (5-7, Jr., G) — 25 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Tyler Butler, Belleville East (6-0, Sr., F; 21 points); Alyssa Latham, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-2, Soph., F; 21 points); Tara Gugiluzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-7, Sr., PG; 16 points); Lauren Huber, Glenbard East (5-9, Sr., PG; 13 points); Amelia Bell, O'Fallon (6-1, Sr., PG; 13 points); Elle Evans, Edwardsville (6-3, Jr., G; 11 points); Simone Sawyer, Lincolnshire Stevenson (5-9, Sr., G; 11 points); Nimah Gardiner, Maine South (5-11, Sr., G; 9 points); Grace LaBarge, Palatine Fremd (6-3, Sr., G/F; 9 points); Tatiana Thomas, Bolingbrook (5-10, Jr., F; 9 points); Summer Parker-Hall, Wilmette Loyola (6-0, Sr., F; 8 points); Jayda Bowen, Crete-Monee (5-8, Jr., PG; 6 points); Alyssa Crenshaw, Dundee-Crown (5-10, Sr., PF; 6 points); Shannon Dowell, O'Fallon (5-10, Soph., SG; 6 points); Brooklyn Gray, Rockford Auburn (5-10, Jr., PF; 6 points); Lauren Huber, Libertyville (5-10, Sr., G; 6 points); Claire Hyde, Wheaton North (5-4, Jr., G; 6 points); Madisyn Saracco, Bolingbrook (5-11, Soph., F; 6 points); Lisa Thompson, Joliet West (5-9, Soph., G; 6 points); Hailey Warren, Rockton Hononegah (5-8, Jr., G/F; 6 points).