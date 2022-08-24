PHILADELPHIA — Chuckie Robinson’s father and grandfather were on the field for batting practice on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park chatting with Reds manager David Bell.
They watched from the stands a few hours later, as Robinson, a third-generation ballplayer and the pride of Danville, fulfilled a dream.
Robinson heard his name called shortly after 6 p.m. as long-time Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker’s booming voice announced Robinson would be batting ninth for the Reds.
The 27-year-old catcher ran out onto the field minutes later to catch warm-up tosses from Cincinnati right-handed starter T.J. Zeuch.
All moments Robinson — and his family — will remember forever, as Chuckie made his major-league debut in front of 24,000 fans in Philadelphia.
In the fifth inning, Robinson hit a single through the middle of the infield on an 84-mph pitch from Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez for his first MLB hit.
"I saw it go through and I was like, ‘Yes, thank you!’ " Robinson told the club's website. "(Rhys) Hoskins was at first base and was like, ‘It took me 12 at-bats.’ I’m super grateful and happy for that first knock."
Robinson later scored on Jonathan India’s RBI double. He finished 1 of 2 with a strikeout at the plate before making way for pinch hitter Jake Fraley in the seventh inning of the Reds’ eventual 7-5 loss.
It was still quite the night for a family who has long established connections to America’s pastime.
Both Chuckie’s grandfather and his father, Chuck Robinson Jr., each spent time in the minor leagues.
Robinson, The News-Gazette’s All-Area baseball Player of the Year in 2012 who graduated from Danville High School that year, was selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB draft.
And after seasons spent toiling in minor-league ballparks and long bus rides across the country, Robinson got his reward on Aug. 11 when the Reds added him to their roster for Cincinnati’s “Field of Dreams” game against the Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa.
Robinson didn’t play in the Reds’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs and was later optioned to Class AAA Louisville shortly thereafter before the Reds recalled Robinson to the major leagues on Tuesday ahead of his debut a day later.
He also helped the Reds set a Reds franchise record by becoming the 58th player to appear in a Cincinnati game this season. Robinson was also the seventh different catcher the Reds, who are now 48-74, have used in 2022.