PHILADELPHIA — Chuckie Robinson’s father and grandfather were on the field for batting practice on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, chatting with Reds manager David Bell.
They watched from the stands a few hours later, as Robinson, a third-generation ballplayer and the pride of Danville, fulfilled a dream.
Robinson heard his name called shortly after 7 p.m. Eastern time as long-time Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker’s booming voice announced Robinson would be batting ninth for the Reds.
The 27-year-old catcher ran out onto the field minutes later to catch warmup tosses from Cincinnati right-handed starter T.J. Zeuch.
All moments Robinson — and his family — will remember forever, as Chuckie made his major-league debut.
In the fifth inning, Robinson lashed a clean single up the middle on an 84-mph pitch from Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez for his first MLB hit. He struck out on four pitches in his first at-bat to lead off the third inning.
It was still quite the night for a family who has long established connections to America’s pastime.
Both his grandfather and his father, Chuck Robinson Jr., each spent time in the minor leagues.
Robinson, The News-Gazette’s All-Area baseball Player of the Year in 2012 who graduated from Danville High School that year, was selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
And after seasons spent toiling in minor-league ballparks and long bus rides across the country, Robinson got his reward on Aug. 11 when the Reds added him to their roster for Cincinnati “Field of Dreams” game against the Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa.
Robinson didn’t play in the Reds’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs and was later optioned to Class AAA Louisville shortly thereafter, before the Reds recalled Robinson to the major leagues on Tuesday.
Wednesday night brought the experience of a lifetime for Robinson.