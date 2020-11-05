PHOENIX — It’s challenging for Illinois high school basketball players to go viral these days.
With the IHSA and Gov. J.B. Pritzker exchanging verbal, public exchanges over whether or not games will happen this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With individual school districts and leadership groups being forced to choose a side.
Danville senior Tevin Smith found a workaround.
The seven-second video appeared on Smith’s Twitter account last Wednesday. Leo DeBruhl rushes toward one side of a backboard and, resting the basketball in his hand like he’s attempting a layup, bounces it off the side of the structure.
Suddenly, Smith comes flying into frame as a yellow practice jersey ripples around his upper body. He catches the recoiling ball with both hands while launching from the hardwood court below before shifting the rock entirely to his right hand in a windmill motion.
Smith finishes with a boisterous slam dunk. The gymnasium fills with shouts of shock and amazement. Smith completes a little celebratory 180-degree hop after landing, then runs off camera as quickly as he arrived.
That clip has nearly 3,000 views on Smith’s personal Twitter account alone. It’s drawn close to 30,000 more views via a share from Overtime Basketball’s page. And it took the No. 3 spot on a recent “SportsCenter” top 10 plays countdown.
“My phone was just blowing up. I had to have at least 400 messages,” Smith said. “Crazy thing about (the “SportsCenter” appearance), Zach LaVine was right before me and I stole his dunk. That was his dunk I did.”
The Chicago Bulls guard and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion is a good person to emulate in that regard.
But once Vikings fans and other locals get past the goosebumps caused by Smith’s monster dunk, they’re probably left with a few questions.
Because the video is posted from “Oregon, USA.” Because Smith’s co-star, DeBruhl, is a senior out of Seattle Academy in Washington. And because Smith certainly wasn’t in Danville High School’s gymnasium, where he’s created plenty of video highlights in recent years.
No, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith is logging repetitions with the United States Basketball Academy. It’s a prep hoops training facility in Blue River, Ore., about 50 miles outside Eugene. One of the academy’s founding fathers is Wilt Chamberlain, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer who averaged 30.1 points in his NBA career and is the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game.
Basketball players around Illinois are seeking ways to keep themselves busy amid the IHSA season’s uncertainty. Smith’s option is a unique one, as he’s the only player from this state on the USBA’s current roster.
“The experience was crazy,” Smith said Monday from Phoenix, where USBA’s players began a seven-game stint in a circuit put on by The Grind Session with a 77-56 loss to PHHoenix Prep Fire. “I was there two weeks before everybody, just working out.
“We do practice, we lift, they provide you with breakfast, lunch and dinner and we practice after dinner. And after that is homework. It’s preparing you for college, really.”
Smith said he was recommended to USBA coach Billy McKnight — fitting considering Smith holds an official offer from the nearby University of Oregon, of which McKnight is an alumnus. McKnight previously led the famed Prolific Prep team out of California and has coached the likes of current NBA players Josh Jackson and Gary Trent Jr.
“I learned a lot. It’s definitely different basketball than what we play,” Smith said. “The West Coast is kind of smooth with it. I feel like the East Coast is more up-tempo and physical.”
Smooth is an apt word to describe that viral dunk, too.
Smith said the month he spent at the USBA campus prior to this ongoing stay in Phoenix included him gaining significant weight in muscle. Smith also was able to keep up with his schoolwork remotely since Danville is not holding in-person classes because of the pandemic. If the institution went back to in-person learning, however, Smith would need to come home right away.
He does plan to return to Vermilion County should the Vikings’ school board decide if Danville’s basketball teams can play on the IHSA timeline. Multiple groups, including Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools and the Diocese of Peoria, have opted out of the November-February schedule to instead side with Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health’s interpretation of basketball’s safety during the pandemic.
Smith said he called his mother and Danville’s boys’ basketball coach, Durrell Robinson, shortly after the IHSA last week announced it would defy Pritzker’s wish of spring basketball and plan on having a high school basketball season this winter.
“Honestly, it has been on my mind lately,” Smith said, “because if we have a season I would have to stop playing here or have to choose one of the two.”
Smith has every intention of playing his final season with Danville if afforded that opportunity. He missed a large chunk of his junior run coming back off a knee injury.
At the same time, Smith realizes the importance of his stay out West, which he said could continue into February if the Vikings don’t play this winter.
He still is looking for a college home — his Oregon offer is matched by those of Cal State Fullerton, Miami (Ohio), DePaul, Bradley and Milwaukee.
Pitting himself against national-level talent can provide college coaches a little extra game film that Smith wasn’t able to record while sidelined last season.
“I’m putting on for Danville,” Smith said. “Playing against a national team is totally different than playing against the number one team in the state.”