A pair of Danville boys' basketball players have been recognized in Associated Press Class 3A all-state voting.

Senior Tevin Smith made the all-state second team, and fellow senior Nate Hoskins cracked the honorable mention list. Those results and others in Class 3A and 4A all-state voting were announced Thursday afternoon.

Smith and Hoskins both were named to the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first team earlier this month.

A Cal State Fullerton commit, Smith averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Vikings this season. Smith was a 2019 Class 4A AP all-state honorable mention pick before an injury stalled his 2020-21 campaign.

Hoskins, who is continuing his prep career at Lawrenceville (N.J.) School, averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest this year. He was named to the 2020 Class 3A AP all-state honorable mention list.

Below are the complete AP all-state boys' basketball teams in Class 3A and 4A, as voted upon by a panel that included N-G preps coordinator Colin Likas.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

*Bryce Hopkins, Oak Park Fenwick (6-7, Sr., G/F) — 103 points

TY Johnson, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-3, Sr. G) — 75 points

JJ Taylor, Chicago Kenwood (6-8, Soph., G) — 72 points

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest (6-8, Jr., F) — 67 points

Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame (6-5, Sr., G) — 61 points

*Named on every ballot

SECOND TEAM

Julius Rollins, Hillcrest (6-6, Sr., G) — 57 points

Parker Wolfe, Effingham (6-0, Sr., PG) — 49 points

Troy D'Amico, Niles Notre Dame (6-7, Sr., F) — 30 points

Tevin Smith, Danville (6-5, Sr., G) — 28 points

KJ Debrick, Springfield Lanphier (6-10, Sr., C) — 24 points

Noah Reynolds, Peoria Notre Dame (6-4, Sr., PG) — 24 points

HONORABLE MENTION — Chaz Harvey, Chicago Brooks (6-2, Sr., G; 21 points); Anthony Cooper, Ottawa (6-2, Sr., SG; 20 points); Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-7, Soph., F; 18 points); AJ Redd, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-3, Jr., G; 18 points); Koby Wilmoth, Centralia (6-6, Soph., F; 18 points); Jordan Rice, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., PG; 14 points); Rashard Harris, Kankakee (6-4, Sr., PG; 11 points); Anthony Sayles, Niles Notre Dame (6-2, Sr., G; 11 points); Dylan Singleton, Lincoln (5-10, Sr., G; 11 points); Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Soph., G; 8 points); Emaryon Byrd, Peoria Manual (6-5, Sr., G/F; 8 points); Nathan Thompson, Effingham (6-6, Sr., F; 8 points); DJ Bates, Chicago DeLaSalle (6-0, Jr., PG; 6 points); Rasheed Bello, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Sr., G; 6 points); Timaris Brown, Chicago St. Patrick (6-5, Jr., F; 6 points); James Dent, Springfield Southeast (6-5, Sr., SG; 6 points); Nate Hoskins, Danville (6-4, Sr., G; 6 points); Gary Johns, Chicago Westinghouse (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Justin King, Mascoutah (6-5, Jr., SF; 6 points); Eric Price, Galesburg (6-0, Sr., G; 6 points); Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-6, Soph., G; 6 points); Gavin Sarvis, Burlington Central (6-2, Jr., F; 6 points); Devon Vanderheydt, Washington (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Jamauri Winfrey, Peoria Richwoods (6-2, Jr., G; 6 points).

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-7, Sr., SG) — 100 points

AJ Casey, Chicago Whitney Young (6-8, Jr., F) — 93 points

Isaiah Barnes, Chicago Simeon (6-7, Sr., G) — 93 points

Blake Peters, Evanston (6-1, Sr., G) — 70 points

Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove (6-5, Jr., G) — 70 points

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Hall, Harvey Thornton (6-4, Sr., G) — 43 points

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South (6-7, Jr., G/F) — 40 points

Conor Enright, Mundelein (6-2, Sr., PG) — 35 points

Brennan Weller, Edwardsville (6-6, Sr., G) — 33 points

Ben Schwieger, Aurora Waubonsie Valley (6-5, Sr., G) — 32 points

HONORABLE MENTION — Braden Huff, Glenbard West (6-10, Jr., F; 31 points); Owen Freeman, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-9, Soph., F/C; 21 points); Ahamad Bynum, Chicago Simeon (6-3, Sr., G; 20 points); Ethan Roberts, Arlington Heights Hersey (6-5, Sr., G; 20 points); Trenton Kyler, DeKalb (6-1, Sr., G; 20 points); Zach Cleveland, Normal Community (6-7, Jr., PF; 18 points); Kyonte Thomas, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G; 14 points); Scottie Ebube, Mundelein (6-9, Sr., C; 11 points); Nate Valentine, Geneva (5-11, Sr., PG; 9 points); Jeremiah Talton, Quincy (6-5, Jr., G; 8 points); Makarious "Biggie" Luster, Rockford East (6-1, Sr., G; 8 points); Cooper Noard, Glenbrook South (6-1, Jr., PG; 6 points); Amarion Savage, East Aurora (5-11, Sr., G; 6 points); Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Soph., PG; 6 points); Corey Walker, Normal West (6-6, Sr., PF; 6 points); Ethyn Brown, Belleville East (6-5, Sr., PG; 6 points); Jack Mielke, Downers Grove North (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Ethan Marlowe, St. Charles North (6-8, Jr., F; 6 points).

