A pair of Danville boys' basketball players have been recognized in Associated Press Class 3A all-state voting.
Senior Tevin Smith made the all-state second team, and fellow senior Nate Hoskins cracked the honorable mention list. Those results and others in Class 3A and 4A all-state voting were announced Thursday afternoon.
Smith and Hoskins both were named to the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first team earlier this month.
A Cal State Fullerton commit, Smith averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Vikings this season. Smith was a 2019 Class 4A AP all-state honorable mention pick before an injury stalled his 2020-21 campaign.
Hoskins, who is continuing his prep career at Lawrenceville (N.J.) School, averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest this year. He was named to the 2020 Class 3A AP all-state honorable mention list.
Below are the complete AP all-state boys' basketball teams in Class 3A and 4A, as voted upon by a panel that included N-G preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
*Bryce Hopkins, Oak Park Fenwick (6-7, Sr., G/F) — 103 points
TY Johnson, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-3, Sr. G) — 75 points
JJ Taylor, Chicago Kenwood (6-8, Soph., G) — 72 points
Robbie Avila, Oak Forest (6-8, Jr., F) — 67 points
Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame (6-5, Sr., G) — 61 points
*Named on every ballot
SECOND TEAM
Julius Rollins, Hillcrest (6-6, Sr., G) — 57 points
Parker Wolfe, Effingham (6-0, Sr., PG) — 49 points
Troy D'Amico, Niles Notre Dame (6-7, Sr., F) — 30 points
Tevin Smith, Danville (6-5, Sr., G) — 28 points
KJ Debrick, Springfield Lanphier (6-10, Sr., C) — 24 points
Noah Reynolds, Peoria Notre Dame (6-4, Sr., PG) — 24 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Chaz Harvey, Chicago Brooks (6-2, Sr., G; 21 points); Anthony Cooper, Ottawa (6-2, Sr., SG; 20 points); Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-7, Soph., F; 18 points); AJ Redd, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-3, Jr., G; 18 points); Koby Wilmoth, Centralia (6-6, Soph., F; 18 points); Jordan Rice, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., PG; 14 points); Rashard Harris, Kankakee (6-4, Sr., PG; 11 points); Anthony Sayles, Niles Notre Dame (6-2, Sr., G; 11 points); Dylan Singleton, Lincoln (5-10, Sr., G; 11 points); Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Soph., G; 8 points); Emaryon Byrd, Peoria Manual (6-5, Sr., G/F; 8 points); Nathan Thompson, Effingham (6-6, Sr., F; 8 points); DJ Bates, Chicago DeLaSalle (6-0, Jr., PG; 6 points); Rasheed Bello, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Sr., G; 6 points); Timaris Brown, Chicago St. Patrick (6-5, Jr., F; 6 points); James Dent, Springfield Southeast (6-5, Sr., SG; 6 points); Nate Hoskins, Danville (6-4, Sr., G; 6 points); Gary Johns, Chicago Westinghouse (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Justin King, Mascoutah (6-5, Jr., SF; 6 points); Eric Price, Galesburg (6-0, Sr., G; 6 points); Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-6, Soph., G; 6 points); Gavin Sarvis, Burlington Central (6-2, Jr., F; 6 points); Devon Vanderheydt, Washington (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Jamauri Winfrey, Peoria Richwoods (6-2, Jr., G; 6 points).
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-7, Sr., SG) — 100 points
AJ Casey, Chicago Whitney Young (6-8, Jr., F) — 93 points
Isaiah Barnes, Chicago Simeon (6-7, Sr., G) — 93 points
Blake Peters, Evanston (6-1, Sr., G) — 70 points
Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove (6-5, Jr., G) — 70 points
SECOND TEAM
Brandon Hall, Harvey Thornton (6-4, Sr., G) — 43 points
Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South (6-7, Jr., G/F) — 40 points
Conor Enright, Mundelein (6-2, Sr., PG) — 35 points
Brennan Weller, Edwardsville (6-6, Sr., G) — 33 points
Ben Schwieger, Aurora Waubonsie Valley (6-5, Sr., G) — 32 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Braden Huff, Glenbard West (6-10, Jr., F; 31 points); Owen Freeman, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-9, Soph., F/C; 21 points); Ahamad Bynum, Chicago Simeon (6-3, Sr., G; 20 points); Ethan Roberts, Arlington Heights Hersey (6-5, Sr., G; 20 points); Trenton Kyler, DeKalb (6-1, Sr., G; 20 points); Zach Cleveland, Normal Community (6-7, Jr., PF; 18 points); Kyonte Thomas, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G; 14 points); Scottie Ebube, Mundelein (6-9, Sr., C; 11 points); Nate Valentine, Geneva (5-11, Sr., PG; 9 points); Jeremiah Talton, Quincy (6-5, Jr., G; 8 points); Makarious "Biggie" Luster, Rockford East (6-1, Sr., G; 8 points); Cooper Noard, Glenbrook South (6-1, Jr., PG; 6 points); Amarion Savage, East Aurora (5-11, Sr., G; 6 points); Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Soph., PG; 6 points); Corey Walker, Normal West (6-6, Sr., PF; 6 points); Ethyn Brown, Belleville East (6-5, Sr., PG; 6 points); Jack Mielke, Downers Grove North (6-7, Sr., F; 6 points); Ethan Marlowe, St. Charles North (6-8, Jr., F; 6 points).