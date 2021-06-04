DENVER — Tevin Smith's verbal commitment to Cal State Fullerton men's basketball on Jan. 1 was tethered to Titans assistant coach and Bloomington native Brandon Dunson.
So when Dunson last April was announced as the University of Denver program's new associate head coach, Smith had a decision to make.
Smith officially decommitted from Fullerton on May 27. He then picked up an offer from Denver coach Jeff Wulbrun's staff one day later.
On Friday, Smith announced via his Twitter account that he had committed to the Pioneers.
"The vibe is just good over here," Smith told The News-Gazette on Thursday, in the midst of his visit to the Colorado campus. "It was more difficult because it was last-second. Really, it was tough."
The 6-foot-5 guard said his trust in Dunson led him to give Denver a look.
"Coach Wulbrun, I have a lot of trust in him and he has a lot of trust in me," Smith said. "Everything we talked about, it fits my style of play and what he wants this program to become. ... Relationship-wise, we think the same."
An Illinois State assistant between 1993 and 1997, the 60-year-old Wulbrun became the Pioneers' coach last March after they finished 2-19 under Rodney Billups during the 2020-21 season.
Wulbrun has been busy ever since.
His hire of Dunson was publicized April 12, and he also acquired the coaching services of another Fullerton assistant in Rob Zewe. Wulbrun additionally has added seven athletes to his first roster prior to Smith's decision.
Four of those seven players are guards, including Rice transfer Payton Moore and Morehead State transfer KJ Hunt. Smith is the fourth Class of 2021 athlete Wulbrun has added since he took over at Denver.
The Pioneers' top four leading scorers from 2020-21 no longer are with the program. Senior forward Tristan Green is the leading returnee in that regard, averaging 5.9 points per contest.
Amid the overhaul, though, Smith has high expectations for his new team.
"Winning is first," Smith said. "And putting Denver back on the map where it used to be. ... (Wulbrun and I) both have that goal of winning a conference and regular-season championship."
Denver has been a Division I program since 1998 but has yet to qualify for the NCAA tournament. The current Summit League member advanced to the D-II tournament in 1992, 1994 and 1996.
Smith is a two-time News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer, including after the shortened 2021 season. He averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Vikings as a senior.
Smith said he relished the opportunity to have an abbreviated second recruitment period. With the NCAA's dead period ending June 1, he could actually travel to Denver and meet with coaches in-person.
"It's something I always wished for, that I always dreamed of, and it actually came true," Smith said. "Even though it's very, very late, I'm very glad it happened."
And Smith was able to dispel one preconceived notion about the Mile High City.
"I thought it was going to be cold," Smith said. "It's actually a lot warmer than other places. I'm just a lot of comfortable over here."