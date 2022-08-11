CHAMPAIGN — Isaac Darkangelo leaned into a family maxim when he decided to transfer from Northern Michigan.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker had already carved out a starring role at Division II Northern Michigan. He totaled 60 tackles in 10 games as a true freshman, and his 105 tackles in 10 games as a sophomore ranked him second in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
But Darkangelo always dreamed of playing football in the Big Ten. He grew up in Big Ten country in Brighton, Mich., which is situated north of Ann Arbor and in between East Lansing and Detroit. Darkangelo also had the confidence he could compete at that level.
So he entered the transfer portal. Former Illinois coach Lovie Smith took a chance on the All-GLIAC Second Team linebacker as a walk-on. Darkangelo had his Big Ten opportunity.
“One big thing in my family is to have no regrets in whatever you do,” Darkangelo said Wednesday afternoon after the Illini wrapped up another training camp practice ahead of their Aug. 27 opener against Wyoming. “Honestly, I knew if I didn’t take the chance on myself, I would regret it for sure. ... My biggest motivation was I didn’t want to let my family down. I always wanted to play in the Big Ten — I knew I could — and I wanted to come here and prove myself.”
Darkangelo had to wait for the opportunity to prove himself. He sat out the 2020 season after transferring. Then came the coaching change from Smith to Bret Bielema.
Darkangelo’s fortunes ultimately weren’t hurt. He earned a scholarship last fall, played in all 12 games and wound up one of the top-rated special teams players in the Big Ten.
Scholarships for walk-ons, of course, don’t automatically turn into a yearly guarantee. Darkangelo is working for that again heading into the 2022 season, albeit with a likely bigger role in the Illinois defense. CJ Hart and Tarique Barnes might be the starters at inside linebacker, but Darkangelo is firmly projected in the rotation.
“Every day, I’ve got to keep proving myself,” Darkangelo said. “Nothing is given. You’ve always got to come out every day and show who you are and what you’re capable of.”
Darkangelo showed that leading into training camp where the opportunity for an enhanced role in the defense emerged. His summer work, alternately with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and roommates Chase and Sydney Brown, made a real difference.
“He was kind of part of our whole strict routine — the diet and everything,” Chase Brown said. “He looks really good right now. ... He’s earned everything that he’s getting right now. Nothing has come easy for him. He’s in a deep linebacker room where the coaches have to consider him as a player that should be out there.
“He just needs to keep doing him, and everything will keep paying off. He’s a hard worker. He’s going to bring his all every single time.”
That work ethic was instilled in Darkangelo by his family. A family of athletes. His mom, JoAnn, played collegiate volleyball and won a junior college national championship at Schoolcraft College (Mich.) before transferring to Indiana State.
Darkangelo’s oldest brother, Anthony, was a linebacker at Ferris State and earned All-GLIAC honors three consecutive seasons. Older sister, Shiann, played hockey at Syracuse and Quinnipiac, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championships and currently plays professionally for the Toronto Six of the Premier Hockey Federation. Darkangelo’s other three siblings, Austin, Mariah and Ciara, were also all athletes.
“There was never pressure,” Darkangelo said about being the youngest of six. “Yes, you think you have a standard to live up to having five siblings in front of you, but also, we’re so close-knit in our family. Everybody loves everybody, and everybody’s got your back in whatever you want to do.
“The cool part is I got to learn from each one of them being the youngest. You learn all the things not to do and the things to do. Then you’ve always got people to talk to about things.”
That Darkangelo wound up a linebacker, wore No. 38 at Northern Michigan and does again now at Illinois wasn’t by accident. It’s the position Anthony played and number he wore at Ferris State.
“I’ve always worn his number,” Darkangelo said. “He’s my big brother. He’s my role model. He’s the dude I look up to.”
Darkangelo said he’s learned from all five of his siblings as his own football career progressed. They each had something different to share. He leaned on Shiann when he transferred because she did the same thing.
It’s led Darkangelo to the place where he could follow through on what he aspired to when he left Northern Michigan and started over from scratch at Illinois. He got a few downs at linebacker in 2021, but more will be asked of him this fall given the way he’s progressed since spring practices.
“That’s the cool thing about camp is it’s open to anybody,” Darkangelo said. “You’ve just got to come in and work your tail off and put your best foot down. ... I’ve just got to keep doing my thing in the linebacker room. We’re always pushing each other. I think that’s the biggest thing. Everybody is competitive, and we’re always pushing each other to be better every day.”