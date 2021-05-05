CHAMPAIGN — The top two players from House of ‘Paign’s quarterfinal run in last year’s The Basketball Tournament are now officially on board for this summer’s event. The Illinois alumni team announced Mike Daum as the second player on its 2021 roster on Wednesday, joining former Illini guard Andres Feliz.
Daum, of course, didn’t attend Illinois. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward was a three-time All-American and three-time Summit League Player of the Year at South Dakota State, and he finished his career with the Jackrabbits as the No. 7 scorer in NCAA history with 3,067 points. Daum became a TBT “grad transfer” last summer for House of ‘Paign through his connection to coach Mike LaTulip.
Illinois fans embraced Daum during last summer’s TBT run. Easy to do when the honorary Illini averaged 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds and topped 20 points in two of three games last July.
Daum is nearing the end of his second season in the top division in Spain, with the Kimball, Neb., native returning to Monbrus Obradoiro for the 2020-21 season. He’s averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent overall, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 76.5 percent at the free throw line in his role off the bench.
The combination of Daum and Feliz was one of the best duos in last year’s TBT, giving House of ‘Paign a strong foundation for its 2021 roster. House of ‘Paign is co-hosting one of four TBT regionals in late July alongside Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. Those regional games are scheduled for July 24-28 at Peoria’s Civic Center.