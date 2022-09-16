CHAMPAIGN — Kellen Davis entered the Centennial football program last school year expecting himself to be “a great player” who would give his all to coach Kyle Jackson’s Chargers.
At running back. At linebacker. Or as a member of the defensive secondary.
Jackson offered a different opportunity.
“One of the first days of summer workouts my freshman year, Coach Jackson came up to me about playing quarterback because I was showing good leadership and I was pretty athletic,” Davis said. “I was a little shocked from it. But I know that I’m an athlete. I will do whatever I can to help my team win on the field. I thought I could be the guy for it.”
So far, Davis is making Jackson look especially wise.
And Davis is proving himself right, too.
He is the guy at quarterback.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Davis is helping Centennial average nearly 54 points per game in its 3-0 start to this season. Davis and the Chargers hope to keep both of those figures trending in a positive direction when they face crosstown rival Champaign Central (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tommy Stewart Field.
“Showing out the history of Centennial versus Central, it means a lot,” Davis said. “It’s a bump in the road on the way to the playoffs. This is a game we’re very much looking forward to ... but we’re definitely looking forward to it helping us to get into the playoffs.”
Prevailing against the Maroons would put the Chargers one victory shy of becoming eligible for the IHSA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. It would also extend Centennial’s win streak in this Big 12 Conference series to four games. The Chargers hold a narrow 26-23-1 all-time series lead against Central in a game that first started in 1973.
Central largely limited the Chargers’ offense last season — in a Week 9 game at Tommy Stewart Field — though Centennial still pulled out a 15-8 win that pushed its record to 5-4.
When Davis was on the cusp of becoming a Charger, he saw a far different Centennial football product.
Jackson’s first season in charge at Centennial finished with an 0-9 record in 2019.
“I remember not being as competitive as we are right now,” Davis said. “We’ve definitely evolved from that. You see that in the guys we have today and our coaching staff.”
Davis saw a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of Centennial’s condensed spring 2021 season, in which the Chargers finished 3-1.
And then he became Centennial’s junior varsity starting quarterback. He also experienced occasional varsity action, tallying two rushing touchdowns in wins against Urbana and Peoria Manual.
He watched the Chargers stun Chicago Kenwood 20-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last fall before a 27-13 loss to Washington in the second round ended Centennial’s season.
“I remember summer workouts being hot days, dog days,” Davis said of the follow-up to that postseason success. “We worked our butts off that summer. ... I went from squatting 290 to 350 this summer. Also, my bench went up. All my lifts were able to go up.”
Davis has never struggled to run the ball from the quarterback position. And he’s also locked in to some of the values that coaches seek in their offensive leaders.
“He provides leadership. He’s an athlete back there. He’s a great kid who works really hard and does a fantastic job,” Jackson said. “He’s done an excellent job of stepping into all of the roles we’re asking him to play.”
What Davis has needed to learn about is the throwing side of quarterbacking. Davis credited Centennial assistant coach Jason Fisher, a former Eastern Illinois wide receiver and former Centennial quarterback, for helping Davis better understand the fundamentals.
“Last summer, we worked at least one time a week together — working out, getting stronger, faster, understanding my reads,” Davis said. “Everything I needed to do to be successful this year.”
Davis also looked up to a teammate who previously held the Chargers’ quarterback position: 2022 graduate Brady Boatright.
Boatright threw 1,332 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall, helping the Chargers find balance offensively.
“Seeing how gutsy he was — he took many risks, but they worked out,” Davis said. “He knew where guys were going to be, how he was going to make reads. He was able to escape the pocket and make plays.”
Jackson and his staff tailored Centennial’s offense to mesh with Boatright’s abilities. And they’ve done the same for Davis.
“Kellen’s got a little bit more speed than Brady had. He’s a little bit more of a run threat than Brady, so he adds that dynamic to our offense,” Jackson said. “This year, it’s more heavy on the run reads as opposed to the RPOs (run-pass options).”
With that said, Davis’ statistics through three weeks this season tell an interesting story.
Davis has completed 24 of 45 passes for 448 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed the ball just six times for 54 yards and one score.
The presence of senior tailback Brandon Harvey — who has amassed 434 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 47 carries — clearly cuts into Davis’ need to rush the ball.
And he doesn’t mind one bit, instead being permitted to focus more on throwing and his part-time defensive duties from the safety position.
“I know I can rely on him to go out there and pick me up,” Davis said of Harvey. “He’s also a very smart, intelligent player. He helps me on my reads and knowing what I have to do.”
What must be especially exciting for Jackson is Davis not only excelling in his first year as Centennial’s starting quarterback, but also having two more high school seasons still at his disposal.
“We’re going to kind of live in the world Kellen’s comfortable with as he continues to grow and progress,” Jackson said. “We’ll grow with him and grow the offense with him.”