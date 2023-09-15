Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — You know that old saying “You can throw the records out the window when you play your rival?” That was certainly the case with Centennial and Champaign Central on Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field.
At least for the first half of the Chargers’ 34-7 win against their crosstown rivals.
The Maroons (1-3) only trailed 13-0 at halftime, but Centennial (4-0) widened the gap down the home stretch en route to a Twin City Championship.
“We play for that every year, and it’s always a good feeling when you come out on top,” said Centennial quarterback Kellen Davis, who completed 13 of 25 passing attempts for 187 yards and five total touchdowns (three passing scores). “It doesn’t match any other feeling. We always feel like champions in our hearts, and we just proved that (Friday night).”
Centennial came in as the favorite, having won the last four meetings with Central and sporting an undefeated record, but the Maroons didn’t make it easy for them early on.
The Chargers faced a fourth-and-15 from the opposing 16-yard line on their first drive. They decided to go for it, and Davis connected with Plamedie Ibinimion for a touchdown.
“They came out tough and playing competitive, and it’s like that,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “In this game, you can throw out everything. Both teams are going to play hard, and it’s going to be competitive, and that’s what you saw.”
Davis intercepted Central quarterback George Rouse on the ensuing possession, right before the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons did a good job keeping the ball moving, thus preventing the Chargers’ offense off the field in the first half.
Centennial’s chances were limited, but the few early chances it did get, the Chargers took advantage of them.
Midway through the second quarter, Central had to punt from its own 1-yard line. The ball was miskicked, and Centennial was already set up at the 5-yard line. Davis ran it in on the next play to make it 13-0, and it stayed that way until halftime.
“We had our opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on them,” Central coach Tim Turner said. “Those things kill us, but I’m proud of my kids. I’m proud of the way they fought, and I know they’re going to continue to do that the next couple weeks.”
The Maroons showed that fight to start the second half, forcing a Centennial three-and-out and immediately scoring a touchdown.
Rouse hit David Hasenstab for a huge gain before Rouse found Brandon Snider for a 12-yard score to get them on the board. The Chargers answered right away with Davis finding Elliott Kato for a 25-yard score to make it 20-7.
That’s when Centennial started to pull away.
The next drive, Davis threw another touchdown, this one to Kodiac Pruitt for 32 yards. Two drives later, Karson Kaiser caught a 36-yard pass down to the 9-yard line before Davis ran another one into the end zone.
In between those drives, though, Central came up with a big defensive goal-line stop. The Maroons never quit, and that was expected in this matchup.
“I want to give those guys credit. They definitely had a lot of heart, played their hardest and game planned really well for us,” Davis said. “We’ve handled adversity all year, so handling that was no problem for us.”