EUGENE, Ore. — Jon Davis had a clear-cut goal for his final race wearing an Illinois jersey.
It was national title or bust in the finals of the 1,500-meter run Friday night at historic Hayward Field, and Davis made his intent clear from the bang of the starter’s pistol.
Davis worked his way to the front of the pack alongside Mississippi junior Mario Garcia Romo by the first turn, and the two winners from Wednesday’s semifinals set a deliberate pace. Davis held his spot among the frontrunners through three-plus laps, but the Oakwood native had to settle for a sixth-place finish in 3 minutes, 46.15 seconds after a late push by his competitors.
Friday’s race was Davis’ last representing Illinois in an NCAA event, but he’ll be back in Eugene, Ore., in roughly two weeks for the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship.
“I think if that wasn’t an option I think things would have stung a little bit more (Friday),” Davis said. “What mistakes we made, we know how to fix them. We’ll see if we can put that into action. I’m excited to get a second chance.”
Davis’ goal of a national title looked plausible early in Friday’s race. The veteran Illini and Garcia Romo made sure they stayed out in front to remain the pacesetters throughout the first two laps. Princeton’s Sam Ellis made a move late in the first lap to push the tempo, only to be quickly run down by Davis and Garcia Romo to regain the lead and maintain their preferred pace.
“It was a little variable, but we wanted to get to the front early and have to deal with as little mess as possible in the first 800 (meters) and start to push the last 700 (meters) of the race,” Davis said about his race plan. “I think we did that up to a point. The way the 1,500-meter goes, you never really know how it’s really going to unfold. There’s lot of people with a lot of different talents. We had a game plan and halfway put that into action.”
The third lap was the turning point. That’s when the Washington trio — eventual champion Joe Waskom and teammates Luke Houser and Nathan Green — made their move. The push from Waskom and Co. changed the dynamic of the race, but Davis kept pace and found himself in second heading into the bell lap with Garcia Romo boxed in on the rail.
Davis ultimately slipped toward the back half of the pack at the final turn but kicked down the home stretch, battling through traffic, to secure his sixth-place finish. Garcia Romo finished second, Ellis was third, Wake Forest’s Thomas Vanoppen was fourth and Houser placed fifth.
“Having race those guys two days ago — a few of them — I knew they could close well and make moves decisively,” Davis said. “There’s a few things I can clean up when I come back here in two weeks. It definitely left a little more to be desired. Sometimes things don’t work out in this sport and this race especially. I’ll have a chance to come back in two weeks at USAs and see what we can do against the pros.”
Finishing sixth secured Davis’ first First-Team All-American honor and fourth total of his Illinois running career. He was a Second Team All-American in the outdoor season as a freshman in 2017, a Second Team All-American indoors in 2018 and 2019.
The Illinois track season will end Saturday with Olivia Howell racing in the women’s 1,500. Saturday’s race is scheduled for a 4:41 p.m. start, and the Illini standout will start in the 10th position after putting up the fourth-fastest time in Thursday’s semifinal.