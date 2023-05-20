CHARLESTON — It didn’t take long into Friday’s IHSA Class 2A girls’ track and field state preliminaries for a local event entry to book its spot in Saturday’s championship round.
Unity’s 3,200-meter relay tandem of sophomore Josie Cler, sophomore Emily Decker, freshman Mackenzie Pound and sophomore Camryn Reedy blitzed the race’s first flight with a winning time of 9 minutes, 50.07 seconds. The four Rockets cleared their closest competitor by nearly eight seconds and wound up ranking fourth among all state finalists.
“This was a very important thing that we do because we have so many people competing,” Cler said. “We really wanted to go out there and win, so we can start the day great for everyone else on our team.”
Coach Tony Reetz‘s Unity squad boasted 16 entries in the 2A state preliminaries, plus junior Erica Woodard‘s pending participation in the finals-only 3,200.
Seven of those 16 entries advanced through the preliminary stage, including three relays. Seniors Kayla Nelson and Lauren Miller along with freshman Jillian Schlittler participated on 400- and 800-relay units that survived Friday’s action.
Woodard and Pound ensured they’d be doubling up Saturday — the former by qualifying for the 1,600 title race, the latter by moving on in the 800.
The Rockets’ throwing duo of sophomore Lauren Shaw and junior Analyse Carter also provided state-final berths, in shot put and discus, respectively.
Going back to Unity’s 3,200 relay crew, the Rockets claimed the lead for good in their flight when Decker overtook Normal U-High senior Ryann Bossard during the first lap of the second leg.
“Seeing the U-High girl also helped me to race and compete,” Decker said. “But once I got to the 200 I just felt good enough, and I took off and was like, let’s see what I can do.”
Pound and Reedy, who joined Cler and Decker on the Unity girls’ cross-country team that won a 1A state championship last fall, then were tasked with maintaining the Rockets’ relay lead.
Or even building upon it.
“It’s kind of tough because you don’t have competition near you,” Pound said. “So you don’t know if you’re going too fast at the beginning or if you’re not going fast enough. But it’s exciting to be in first place in a meet like that.”
The task didn’t prove too tall for either Pound or Reedy, meaning they’ll be among the top contenders for Saturday’s 2A 3,200 relay state title.
“Knowing I got through that race not knowing who was behind me, I’m pretty sure it pushed on all of us to just keep going,” Reedy said. “We just knew that we had to keep going, and that’s what we’re going to do (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
Coach Guthrie Hood‘s Champaign Central team also had a solid preliminaries showing in Friday’s 2A proceedings.
Of the Maroons’ 13 entries, six moved forward to Saturday’s championships.
Leading the way was Central’s 400-meter relay foursome of freshman Izzy Roundtree, senior Braelyn Alexander, sophomore Kelecia Maynor and senior Kennedy Ramshaw. These Maroons won their heat with a time of 48.26 seconds to secure automatic advancement.
Roundtree later returned to lead off Central’s 800 relay, which also included Maynor and earned a title-race spot with a prelims time of 1 minute, 43.46 seconds.
“It feels amazing to be able to compete as a team,” Roundtree said. “We all got it together so well. It’s so fun to do with my relay team.”
Ramshaw followed her 400 relay leg by running in the individual 400. She won her flight in that event, as well, boasting a time of 57.44 that left her temporarily crawling on her hands and knees across the artificial grass neighboring O’Brien Stadium’s big blue track.
“It’s so hard. The 400, I’m not even worried about the running. It’s after I get worried about because I know it’s going to hurt,” said Ramshaw, who also ran in the 200 dash. “But in the end it’s worth it, because I know I pushed myself. … I still go out there and do what I can.”
Alexander shone in field events to go with her 400 relay effort. She qualified for Saturday’s finals in both long jump and triple jump, putting forth prelims leaps of 17 feet, 43/4 inches and 35-3.
“I’m very proud of my team,” Alexander said. “We came out as the underdogs in the beginning, and coming to state with multiple people, I’m very proud of them. It makes a big deal to all the coaches (and) especially all the teammates.”
Maroons senior Kyla Canales was another multi-event championships qualifier, running on the 800 relay and claiming a spot in pole vault (10-83/4), and junior Ellie Walker rounded out that 800 relay contingent.
★ ★ ★
Mahomet-Seymour freshman Madalyn Marx comes off as a smooth operator. Even when she’s just finished running an intense 400 meters.
Her quiet confidence likely has assisted in making her an instant high school sprinting sensation for the Bulldogs. Leading her to Friday’s 2A state preliminaries in Charleston.
“I was definitely nervous because I am a freshman,” Marx said. “It was kind of scary at first, but I’m glad I was able to make it to the finals.”
Marx used a strong finishing kick to win her flight in the 400, automatically qualifying for Saturday’s championship race.
Her time of 57.00 seconds ranked second overall, behind only Kankakee sophomore Naomi Bey-Osborne (56.12).
“I definitely have been trying my best for a while, just to get the time that I want,” Marx said. “I knew what I had to do, and I was able to do that.”
Marx will be joined in the finals by junior teammates Meah Beacham and Ava Boyd. Beacham advanced in triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 51/4 inches, while Boyd went on in the 1,600 run with at time of 5 minutes, 14.78 seconds.
★ ★ ★
Clinton senior Alayna Earle couldn’t help but become emotional during last week’s 2A Rantoul Sectional.
The star thrower heaved the shot one last time in the meet’s shot put final and delivered an effort that not only planted her in first place, but also permitted her to return to the 2A state preliminaries.
“I had had a bunch of really rough throws that day. I was in my head,” Earle said. “All I needed was either a qualifying mark or to put myself a little higher, and I finally threw it on that last throw. It was like, OK, relief.”
Earle kept the good times rolling in Thursday’s prelims with a best throw of 36 feet, 101/2 inches, advancing to Saturday’s championship in the process.
“Very important. I’m glad that I could do it two years in a row,” said Earle, who placed ninth in last year’s 2A shot put state final. “To finish out my senior season (this way) is pretty exciting.”
★ ★ ★
Danville sophomore Nickiya Shields spent her Friday afternoon living on the edge at the 3A state preliminaries.
Not necessarily by design.
Shields advanced to Saturday’s championships in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles while also coming up short in triple jump. Her 100 hurdles result was the least nail-biting of the bunch, as she clocked 14.78 seconds to rank eighth overall. Triple jump followed. Shields’ best leap of 36 feet, 9 inches tied her for 13th place — one-half inch behind the 12th-place finisher who qualified for the final.
Then, it was the 300 hurdles. Shields ran a time of 46.02, ultimately slotting her ninth among all athletes. Just two-hundredths of a second clear of 10th place, which would’ve prevented advancement.
“My legs were numb a bit,” Shields said. “I could’ve still attacked, but (Saturday) is going to be better.”
Vikings coach Carl Long wasn’t amused with his pupil’s 300 hurdles performance. Asked why that might be the case, Shields offered a wry smile.
“It’s most likely my form going through the hurdles and not attacking the hurdles,” Shields said. “I was basically going over it instead of (powering) over.”
Shields, who took ninth in last year’s 3A 300 hurdles championship after ranking ninth in prelims, said her past experience at O’Brien Stadium will pay dividends this weekend.
“It helps me think,” Shields said. “Like, you’re doing so much better than what you did last year. ... Three events, I’ve come a long way.”
Centennial sophomore Noelle Hunt is the other area 3A competitor who advanced to Saturday after she soared 17 feet, 6 inches in the long jump on Friday.
COLIN LIKAS